Achieve Compliance with DataStealth's New No-Code Solution Ahead of PCI DSS v4 March 31st Deadline

An effective alternative to troublesome script-based solutions

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the March 31, 2025 deadline for PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) v4.0 compliance approaches, businesses face heightened pressure to meet new standards, particularly those related to the management and monitoring of third-party scripts on payment pages (requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1). While these standards are crucial for securing consumer payment data, many businesses find that traditional, script-based solutions don't address the growing threat of cyberattacks and payment page tampering. Available today, DataStealth offers a superior, no-code, fully managed solution that helps businesses achieve compliance within a few weeks.

Requirement 6.4.3 mandates that any business that transacts online maintains an inventory of scripts on payment pages, ensuring that these scripts are not tampered with, and preventing unauthorized scripts from executing in the consumer's browser. Requirement 11.6.1 mandates real-time detection of any unauthorized changes to payment page scripts or HTTP headers. Both requirements demand constant monitoring and proactive strategies to ensure the integrity of payment systems. The complexity and resource-intensive nature of these tasks are leading many businesses to struggle with compliance, increasing the risk of fines, payment processing suspensions, and security breaches.

"As the deadline approaches, relying on reactive solutions is no longer an option. If you look under the hood of how traditional script-based methods work, you'll find unavoidable weaknesses and high maintenance efforts which leave critical payment data vulnerable. Our no-code solution requires a simple one-time DNS change to deploy, offering true real-time security, preventing malicious content from executing, and protecting every single payment transaction," said Ed Leavens, CEO and Co-Founder of DataStealth.

Browser-based, script-driven solutions have significant drawbacks because they do not support 100% of browsers and servers, and rely on scripts running in a specific order, making them vulnerable to missed detections or delayed threat defences. Additionally, they fail to detect complex or dynamic script tampering and may malfunction across different browsers, creating security gaps. Scripts can also be blocked or disabled, rendering the solution ineffective. Lastly, many of these solutions only alert administrators to tampering rather than blocking unauthorized content, which puts compliance at risk.

DataStealth is a new alternative that addresses the shortcomings of script-based solutions by proactively monitoring all content being delivered to the consumer's browser, guaranteeing compliance 100% of the time, on 100% of the payment pages. Product features and advantages include:

Proactive Monitoring: Validates all content (scripts, headers, assets) in real-time before it reaches the consumer's browser, preventing malicious scripts.

Validates all content (scripts, headers, assets) in real-time before it reaches the consumer's browser, preventing malicious scripts. No Dependency on Consumer Browsers: Operates independently of browser security, ensuring consistent protection across all devices and browsers.

Operates independently of browser security, ensuring consistent protection across all devices and browsers. Real-Time Detection: Instantly detects and blocks unauthorized content, ensuring compliance and reducing security risks.

Instantly detects and blocks unauthorized content, ensuring compliance and reducing security risks. Comprehensive Protection: Automatically blocks malicious scripts, ensuring only secure content is delivered to consumers.

Automatically blocks malicious scripts, ensuring only secure content is delivered to consumers. Compliance Assurance: Ensures ongoing compliance with PCI DSS 6.4.3 and 11.6.1 standards.

For more information on how DataStealth can help your business achieve PCI DSS 6.4.3 and 11.6.1 compliance, visit www.datastealth.io.

About DataStealth

Founded in 2018 and backed by Dragon's Den investor and tech entrepreneur Michael Hyatt, DataStealth offers cutting-edge security solutions that protect sensitive data and ensure compliance with industry standards. With over twenty patents, the company's innovative, no-code technology integrates seamlessly into existing systems, providing robust protection without requiring any changes to applications, code, or user behavior. DataStealth delivers powerful security while maintaining a smooth, uninterrupted user experience.

