Achieve Earns Top 3 Customer Satisfaction Ranking From LendingTree

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve , the leader in digital personal finance, has been named among the Top 3 in customer satisfaction by LendingTree for its personal loan and HELOC products for the third quarter of 2025. It is also the only fintech to earn a Top 3 ranking in both product categories this quarter. The distinction from one of the nation's largest online personal finance marketplaces underscores Achieve's commitment to delivering transparent, supportive and human-centered financial services.

LendingTree's customer satisfaction rankings are based on verified consumer reviews, giving the recognition additional weight as a direct reflection of how borrowers feel about their experience with Achieve.

"From the beginning, we set out to offer a HELOC that helps people use their home equity responsibly and move forward with confidence," said Achieve President of Lending Kyle Enright. "Being recognized by LendingTree as Top 3 in customer satisfaction stems from the enthusiastic feedback of our members and reflects the dedication of our collective team to help homeowners improve their finances."

The recognition arrives during a period of meaningful momentum for Achieve's lending businesses. The company recently lowered its HELOC interest rate structure , reducing the lowest available rate to 6.24%, a 50-basis-point improvement from previous pricing. Achieve also set a maximum rate cap of 13.25%, helping borrowers better manage monthly payments in a volatile rate environment. The updated pricing is designed to expand access to homeowners who may have been priced out of traditional financing, giving more borrowers a predictable and more affordable path to tapping their home equity.

Achieve also continued to scale its home equity capacity through a $226 million HELOC securitization completed in August in partnership with Barclays Capital. The transaction included AAA-rated senior notes and represents Achieve's seventh HELOC securitization, a sign of strong and sustained investor confidence in the quality of Achieve's home equity originations and servicing platform.

Together, these milestones reinforce Achieve's role as the trusted name in debt consolidation for its customer experience. By pairing personalized support with innovative lending strategies, Achieve helps members navigate debt, access affordable credit and build long-term financial stability.

About Achieve

Achieve , THE digital personal finance company, helps everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future. Achieve pairs proprietary data and analytics with personalized support to offer personal loans , home equity loans , debt relief and debt consolidation , along with financial tips and education , and free mobile apps Achieve MoLO® (Money Left Over) and Achieve GOOD™ (Get Out Of Debt). Achieve has 2,200 dedicated teammates across the country, with hubs in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas. Achieve is frequently recognized as a Best Place to Work.

Achieve refers to the global organization and may denote one or more affiliates of Achieve Company, including Achieve.com, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #138464); Achieve Home Loans, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #1810501); Achieve Personal Loans (NMLS ID #227977); Achieve Debt Relief (NMLS ID # 1248929); and Freedom Financial Asset Management (CRD #170229). Personal loans are originated by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey State Chartered Commercial Bank, Equal Housing Lender.

