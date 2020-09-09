Achieve Greater Hyper-Personalization with ZineOne's Flexible Connectors

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZineOne, whose Intelligent Customer Engagement (ICE) platform provides enterprise brands the power to offer consumers superior online shopping experiences, today announced the availability of Flexible Connectors. The announcement further underscores the company's commitment to creating hyper-personalized online shopping experiences for consumers that foster customer loyalty and protect margins for brands.

Flexible Connectors are a universal plug-and-play solution that enhances dataflows by allowing for instant connections to most data sources. Technical users can now easily leverage the Webhook Receiver or Batch Collector to collect data and they can use Raw Data or REST Endpoints to send data out. They can use JavaScript to flexibly bring data both in and out of the ICE platform to connect to any platform. Similar to experience templates ZineOne announced earlier this year, Flexible Connectors continues to provide brands with greater control and flexibility when creating and executing real-time engagements.

Benefits to Brands and Consumers include:

Brands Consumers Seamless integration to data sources Instant "in-the-moment" engagement with the

brand to receive offers or information Easily reach multiple customer touch points Receive relevant engagement tailored to their

characteristics and behavior across all digital

channels Superior data flows to enhance the

experience The brand follows consumers from device to

device throughout their journey Plug-n-Play to reduce the burden to IT

resources Scales to meet Internet traffic spikes Better outcomes with less investment Provide hyper-personalized shopping for

consumers across retail, finance, restaurant &

hospitality with reduced resources

In addition, ZineOne has a large library of pre-built connectors to popular technologies such as Cloud Storage (Amazon S3, Azure, Google Cloud), SFTP, IoT Data Platforms (Cisco CMX, Cisco Meraki), Weather Services (Dark Sky, OpenWeatherMap), Streaming Services (Kafka), BI & Analytics (Adobe Omniture, Tableau), CRM (Salesforce CRM, ZenDesk), Marketing Data Platforms (Adobe Audience Manager, Adobe Campaign, mParticle, Signal), eCommerce platforms (Adobe Magento, Oracle ATG, SAP Hybris), ESPs (Adobe Message Center, Mailgun, SendGrid), mobile technologies (iOS, Android, React Native, Apache Cordova, Adobe PhoneGap) and SMS services (Twilio). The list of pre-built integrations is growing fast and is another way for companies to easily connect their data sources for effective, hyper-personalization.

According to Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines , (ZineOne debuted in this report), personalization remains a priority for digital marketing leaders. Relevant and timely messaging is key to educating customers, minimizing friction, and building confidence in brand interactions. Recently a top 10 U.S. department store chain partnered with ZineOne to enhance its personalization efforts with its customers and realized a 10% revenue lift.

"Everything we do underscores our mission to empower brands to provide consumers with superior online shopping and digital transaction experiences," says Manish Malhotra, CPO, and co-founder of ZineOne. "From delivering offers unique to the consumers in-the-moment they are online shopping to giving Business Users more power and control over campaigns without necessarily waiting for IT to develop new code, we are bringing ease, simplicity, and power to the online shopping experience.

About ZineOne

ZineOne's Intelligent Customer Engagement platform enables business users to understand and respond in-the-moment with relevant 1:1 customer engagements. ZineOne's Intelligent Customer Engagement platform has positioned the company as a leading AI personalization provider that is delivering about 1 billion dollars in new revenue for its customers. The patent-pending platform and its continuously learning models provide predictive insights into each and every visitor across digital and physical channels while delivering intelligent customer experiences in key moments to delight customers, foster loyalty, and increase revenues.

