Achieve Healthy, Glowing Skin This Winter with Triple Paste®

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantice Health, the maker of Triple Paste® diaper rash ointments, today announced it has launched three new products, Multi-Purpose Rash Ointment with Sheer Zinc, 3X Max Diaper Rash Ointment and Mom & Baby Early Essentials Gift Set, to its existing portfolio of dermatologist tested and pediatrician recommended diaper rash solutions. The three new products are safe, effective and provide healthy, glowing skin for both baby and mom.

The new Multi-Purpose Rash Ointment with Sheer Zinc contains a satin, creamy texture that provides smoother application and faster rubbing in with minimal residue for less mess. This new formula is not only ideal for baby in preventing and soothing diaper rash, drool rash, and heat rash, but for mom too, making it a great alternative for beauty afficionados who want to try skin basting, or zinc oxide skin slugging, to repair the skin moisture barrier while locking in hydration, as well as for preventing, treating, and soothing diaper rash for babies. It's a versatile multi-tasker that works as a convenient, two-fold solution for both mom and baby.

Skin basting is a skincare trend where diaper rash cream is applied to the body including the face to achieve healthy-looking, glowing skin. This skincare technique is ideal during the cold winter months when skin combats intense dryness as skin basting uses zinc-oxide based creams which has soothing properties to reduce redness and dry skin irritation.

The Triple Paste® product line is science-based and results-driven, and all products contain zinc oxide which has healing properties that can reduce redness and irritation, repair the skin moisture barrier, and lock in moisture. These combined benefits make Triple Paste® products the ideal solution for babies and moms who have dry, irritated skin especially when the weather transitions or during the cold winter months.

All Triple Paste® ointments are free from harsh chemicals such as talc, parabens, phthalates and dyes, and are hypoallergenic and fragrance-free.

The full line of new Triple Paste® products include:

Triple Paste® Multi-Purpose Rash Ointment with Sheer Zinc is a versatile, all-over body formula that goes beyond diaper rash to also soothe minor skin irritations like drool rash, heat rash, and dry itchy patches on the face, body, or bottom. This multi-purpose ointment is made with the same level of 12.8% zinc oxide as Triple Paste® Original formulation, but instead uses sheer mineral zinc oxide to provide a lightweight, smoother sensory experience.





Triple Paste® Mom & Baby Early Essentials Gift Set features trusted must-haves to soothe tender areas for both mom and baby. The 5-piece set contains products from the pediatrician-recommended Triple Paste® and hospital-trusted Dermoplast® ranges, including Original Diaper Rash Ointment in a tube and jar, Triple Paste® Spatula Applicator, 5-in-1 Multi-Use Cover and Dermoplast® Pain, Burn & Itch Spray. While many baby gift sets have products only for baby, this new gift set contains products to make life easier for both baby and mom, providing peace of mind, comfort and care from hospital to home with the ultimate mother's helpers from two trusted brands.

For more information about Triple Paste®, visit on Instagram, Facebook, or at triplepaste.com.

About Triple Paste®

The Triple Paste® portfolio includes medicated diaper rash ointments with zinc oxide (up to 40%) that prevent, treat, and soothe red, irritated skin caused by diaper rash. Triple Paste® products are fragrance-free, hypoallergenic and formulated without harsh chemicals like talc, parabens, and phthalates. The ointments protect skin with a lasting barrier that seals out moisture between diaper changes and promotes healing. Recommended by pediatricians and tested by dermatologists, the Triple® Paste range of products is the premium choice to provide lasting relief for diaper rash.

