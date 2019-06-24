Achieve IT Solutions Receives Two 2018 SAP Business One Awards

PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve IT Solutions today announced that it has received two 2018 SAP Business One Awards, at SAP's annual SMB Innovation Summit in Orlando, Florida. Awards included SAP Business One Innovator of the Year and North American Software Solution Partner of the Year.

"Achieve IT is committed to leveraging the next-generation technologies within the SAP Cloud Platform, as the foundation for our Resolv suite of applications," said Timothy Singleton, CEO of Achieve IT Solutions. "We are incredibly honored, that SAP has recognized our innovative solutions, and selected us for both of these awards."

The SAP Business One Innovator of the Year is awarded to the SAP Partner that utilizes SAP Technologies to drive innovations which help businesses improve their processes. Achieve IT Solutions was also won this award in 2017. The North American Software Solution Partner of the Year recognizes the SAP Business One Partner, with a complementary add-on product, who has experienced the greatest increase in revenue growth from the previous year.

About Achieve IT Solutions - Achieve IT Solutions is the developer of Resolv, an innovative suite of distribution, logistics and warehouse management solutions that tightly integrates with SAP Business One, that delivers deep, industry specific functionality for the wholesale distribution industry.

Over the past thirty years, hundreds of wholesale distributors have streamlined their business processes and benefited from our deep industry expertise, innovative technologies and endless dedication to improvement.

About Resolv Desktop, Mobility & Cloud - Resolv is a fully integrated suite of distribution, logistics and warehouse management software, developed for and powered by SAP Business One. An SAP Certified Integration for both SAP Business One for SAP HANA and Microsoft SQL, Resolv is designed to optimize freight, shipping and warehouse operations to reduce operating costs, while increasing productivity, quality and revenue with integrated and mobile supply chain technologies.



Resolv Distribution embeds comprehensive industry-specific functionality into SAP Business One that further streamlines the order-to-cash and procure-to-pay processes of wholesale distributors.

Features include:

3PL Integration

Advanced Pricing

AR Credit & Collections

Container Management

Data Messenger Email

EDI

Equipment Rental

Freight Management

Inventory Planning

Order Reservations & Allocations

Order-to-Cash

Quality Control

Style Matrix

Truck Routing & Dispatch

Warehouse Management

Media Contact:

Shannon Kennedy

Phone: (631) 543-3200

Email: skennedy@achieveits.com

