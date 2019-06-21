Achieve Life Sciences Announces Phase 2b ORCA-1 Trial Data Accepted for Oral Presentation at Society for Research on Nicotine & Tobacco Europe (SRNT-E) 19th Annual Conference

SEATTLE, Wash. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACHV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on nicotine addiction, today announced that an abstract featuring data from the Phase 2b ORCA-1 trial has been accepted for oral presentation at the SRNT-E Annual Conference, to be held in Oslo, September 12-14, 2019.

The abstract "A Multicenter, Double-blind, Randomized, Placebo-controlled Phase 2b Trial of Cytisinicline in Adult Smokers" and oral presentation will include updated cytisinicline data from the recently completed ORCA-1 trial.

As recently reported, the 254-subject ORCA-1 dose-selection trial of cytisinicline demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in quit rates for a simplified 3.0 mg, three times daily dose administered over a 25-day treatment period. In the trial, adherence to study treatment was greater than 98.5% across all arms and cytisinicline was well-tolerated with no serious adverse events reported.

Additional information on cytisinicline and the ORCA program can be found at www.achievelifesciences.com and www.orcaprogram.com.

About Cytisinicline

Tobacco use is currently the leading cause of preventable death and is responsible for nearly seven million deaths annually worldwide1. It is estimated that 28.7% of cancer deaths in the U.S. are attributable to cigarette smoking2. Achieve's focus is to address the global smoking health epidemic through the development and commercialization of cytisinicline.

Cytisinicline is a plant-based alkaloid with a high binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. It is believed to aid in smoking cessation by interacting with nicotine receptors in the brain by reducing the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms and by reducing the reward and satisfaction associated with smoking.

As an approved, branded product in Central and Eastern Europe for more than two decades, it is estimated that over 20 million people have used cytisinicline to help combat nicotine addiction.

About ORCA-1

ORCA-1 is the first in Achieve's ORCA (Ongoing Research of Cytisinicline for Addiction) Program, which aims to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and potentially other addiction indications. The study was designed to evaluate the declining titration schedule, currently utilized in Central and Eastern Europe, compared to a simplified TID schedule at both the 1.5 mg and 3 mg cytisinicline doses compared to placebo. ORCA-1 topline results were announced in June 2019 and enrolled 254 smokers at eight centers across the United States.

