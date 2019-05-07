Achieve Life Sciences to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 15, 2019

SEATTLE and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACHV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company committed to the global development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Company management will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30pm Eastern Time to provide an overview of financial results, the clinical development program, and a general corporate update.

To access the webcast, log on to the Investor Relations page of the Achieve website at http://ir.achievelifesciences.com/events-and-webcasts. Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing (877) 472-9809 (U.S. & Canada) or (629) 228-0791 (International) and referencing conference ID 6973659. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will be archived on the website for 90 days.

Achieve Contact

Jason Wong

jwong@bplifescience.com

(415) 375-3340 ext. 4

SOURCE Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.

