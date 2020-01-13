Achieve Life Sciences, University of Bristol, and Oracle Corporation Announce Study Results Demonstrating Potential for Accelerated Speed of Drug Discovery

SEATTLE and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACHV), University of Bristol, and Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced the outcome of a study using Oracle's high-performance cloud infrastructure to potentially improve the speed of drug discovery and development of new treatments.

The study, "A General Mechanism for Signal Propagation in the Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptor Family," was led by scientists from the University of Bristol and recently published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society. It aimed to evaluate how receptors in the brain respond to nicotine. Researchers utilized new computational simulation methods to conduct 450 individual assessments of the biochemistry associated with the binding of nicotine to a subtype of nicotinic acetylcholine receptors, a key mechanism believed to be responsible for the highly-addictive nature of nicotine.

Computations that would otherwise have taken months to complete were achieved in five days using Oracle's high-performance cloud infrastructure. The speed of results represents a breakthrough in computational chemistry and is transformational from a research perspective.

"To understand why nicotine is so addictive, and to develop molecules to help people quit smoking, we need to understand how nicotine affects the nervous system," commented Professor Adrian Mulholland from Bristol's Centre for Computational Chemistry and co-author of the study. "By harnessing the power of cloud computing, we can quickly observe how nicotine exerts its effects at the molecular level. This information can inform future drug development of new treatments for companies like Achieve."

Achieve Life Sciences has partnered with the University of Bristol to formulate molecules and potential treatments to combat addiction and neurological disorders based on their lead smoking cessation compound in development, cytisinicline. Building on this research and previously conducted studies, cloud-based computer simulations can now be utilized to evaluate the effectiveness of potential new treatments more efficiently and help to accelerate the pace of discovery.

About Achieve & Cytisinicline

Tobacco use is currently the leading cause of preventable death and is responsible for more than eight million deaths annually worldwide.1 It is estimated that 28.7% of cancer deaths in the U.S. are attributable to cigarette smoking.2 Achieve's focus is to address the global smoking health epidemic through the development and commercialization of cytisinicline.

Cytisinicline is a plant-based alkaloid with a high binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. It is believed to aid in smoking cessation by interacting with nicotine receptors in the brain by reducing the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms and by reducing the reward and satisfaction associated with smoking.

As an approved, branded product in Central and Eastern Europe for more than two decades, it is estimated that over 20 million people have used cytisinicline to help combat nicotine addiction.

