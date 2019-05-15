ACHIEVE Models Unveil New Jewelry Line during the Project Vintage Runway Fashion Show to Support Homeless Women and Children

DALLAS, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ACHIEVE is a non-profit organization that helps adults with disabilities and barriers to employment ACHIEVE their highest level of independence and employment.

During the recent Project Vintage Runway Fashion Show, ACHIEVERS Melissa and Sydney modeled a new line of jewelry that will be produced by ACHIEVE students thus creating additional jobs. The customized jewelry will be sold at Vintage Ten, a retail and soon-to-be online store created by The Time Group. Proceeds support homeless shelters for women and children.

The collaboration was announced at Project Vintage Runway, a sold-out, red-carpet event on May 9th that raised over $75,000 for UGM Dallas Center of Hope Women and Children's Shelter. The star-studded soiree attracted over 550 attendees and numerous VIPs including "Designer of the Year" Award Recipient, Danny Nguyen, top fashion creators, TV celebrities and high-profile athletes. Click here for photos

The ACHIEVE models were styled by guest designer Terri Ives, a fashion icon known for her trend-right collections and modern styling using unique fabrics. Melissa and Sydney were escorted down the runway by former Dallas Cowboy, Patrick Crayton.

Also, in attendance was Venny Etienne, a top designer in this season's hit TV show Project Runway. Master of Ceremonies for the event was FGI Rising Star Award Recipient, Designer Daniel Mofor of Don Morphy Custom Clothiers, who live streamed into the event from Italy.

To learn more about ACHIEVE, visit www.achievedfw.org. For more information about Project Vintage Runway, visit www.projectvintagerunway.com.

Margaret McKoin

Margaret@TheTimeGroup.net

Telephone: 817-403-0866

SOURCE ACHIEVE

