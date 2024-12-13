Achieve named to Phoenix Business Journal's Best Places to Work list for 14th year

Digital personal finance company Achieve recognized as an outstanding workplace and for its positive impact on members and teammates

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve , the leader in digital personal finance, has been named to the 2024 Best Places to Work List by the Phoenix Business Journal. The company has appeared on the list a total of 14 times, including first-place rankings in 2023, 2022, 2021, 2016 and 2017.

"We are immensely honored to be recognized once again as a Best Place to Work by the Phoenix Business Journal. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering a workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration, and an empathetic human touch for our members," said Achieve Co-Founder and Co-CEO Brad Stroh. "This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of our amazing team at Achieve, who continually work in support of our mission to help everyday people move forward on the path to a better financial future."

The Phoenix Business Journal's rankings are based on the results of a confidential survey of Achieve's Phoenix area teammates about the company's culture, including communication style, managerial effectiveness, and collaboration. In their annual profile of Achieve, the Phoenix Business Journal highlighted the company's commitment to its employees by actively investing in their growth and well-being.

"Achieve's people are what ultimately sets us apart," said Achieve Executive Vice President of Human Resources Linda Luman. "It's the care, passion, dedication and talent of our team that truly define Achieve, and these recognitions are a celebration of their outstanding contributions and the incredible spirit they bring to the organization."

Achieve is often recognized as an employer of choice in Arizona and other localities in which it operates. In September, the company was named one of Arizona's Most Admired Companies of 2024 by Az Business magazine and BestCompaniesAZ for the fourth consecutive year. In June, the company was recognized on the San Francisco Business Times list of Best Places to Work for the eighth year and in May, Achieve received the AZ Big Media 2024 Champion of Change award and recognition on Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces list .

Achieve , THE digital personal finance company, helps everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future. Achieve pairs proprietary data and analytics with personalized support to offer personal loans , home equity loans , debt resolution and debt consolidation , along with financial tips and education and free mobile apps, Achieve MoLO® (Money Left Over) and Achieve GOOD™ (Get Out Of Debt) . Achieve has 2,500 dedicated teammates across the country with hubs in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas. Achieve is frequently recognized as a Best Place to Work.

Achieve refers to the global organization and may denote one or more affiliates of Achieve Company, including Achieve.com (NMLS ID #138464); Achieve Home Loans, Equal Housing Lender (NMLS ID #1810501); Achieve Personal Loans (NMLS ID #227977); Achieve Resolution (NMLS ID # 1248929) and Freedom Financial Asset Management (CRD #170229).

