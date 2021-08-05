Achieve Partners Acquires Its Second Next-Gen Apprenticeship Platform

"Over the past year, online education has proved critical to meeting America's learning needs," said FLG CEO Elizabeth O'Brien. "FLG is the fastest-growing instructional design and online courseware provider due to our unique talent advantage. By identifying and upskilling high-caliber, underemployed subject matter experts and instructional designers, we are filling roles that are vital to meet the skyrocketing demand for online education."

Founded by Stacey Ecelbarger and her husband Nathan while he was stationed overseas as a U.S. Marine, FLG specializes in leveraging remote, flexible work and upskilling programs to help military SMEs apply their expertise in the fast-growing online learning field. Military Spouses and Veterans are often highly educated but underemployed due to constraints such as frequent relocation, distance from urban centers, and minimal childcare access.

"As courseware becomes more technical and specific, the biggest barrier to producing high-quality online learning is access to subject matter experts, and particularly those with instructional design experience," said Cassidy Leventhal, Vice President at Achieve Partners. "FLG has solved this by developing an unparalleled SME network combined with instructional design apprenticeships. FLG has invested five years and millions of dollars to develop this pathway for unrecognized talent, and we look forward to helping them accelerate its growth and impact for thousands of veterans and military spouses."

About Achieve Partners

Achieve Partners is engineering the future of learning and earning by investing in cutting edge technologies and novel business models to bolster skill development and secure the future of work for millions of Americans. By harnessing digital transformation to build new models for learning and new pathways to good jobs, Achieve is helping to level the playing field, improve socioeconomic mobility, and rekindle the American Dream.

www.achievepartners.com

About Freedom Learning Group

Founded by a Military family, Freedom Learning Group is the leading educational courseware, content, and services provider powered by a global remote workforce of Military Spouses & Veterans. FLG specializes in educational content development, instructional design, assessment writing, accessibility compliance, ADA accessibility, accuracy review, subject matter expertise, e-Learning, audio-video services, copy editing, and project management.

www.freedomlearninggroup.com

SOURCE Achieve Partners

Related Links

http://www.achievepartners.com

