Achieve Partners Acquires Majority Stake in World's Largest Educational Rich Media Provider

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve Partners today announced that it has acquired a majority stake in Boclips, whose library of video and audio content is used by publishers, schools, universities and Ministries of Education around the world. Achieve's backing will enable Boclips, which has aggregated more than two million clips from sources including TED Talks, the Smithsonian and The Wall Street Journal, to accelerate its work providing high-quality rich media through partnerships with publishers, edtechs, school districts and higher education institutions.

"Video-based learning experiences have become table stakes in today's post pandemic hybrid learning environments, but courseware providers and educators often still find themselves navigating a maze of materials in order to find the clips that best suit their needs," said David Bainbridge, Founder and CEO of Boclips. "Our work is about leveraging AI to curate the highest-quality videos and podcasts from a massive library of relevant content to help deliver the right resource at the right time."

While more than nine in 10 educators say video is essential to student learning and expected by students and families, the majority of teachers also report frustration with the process of searching for videos to suit their curricula. Founded to address that challenge, Boclips now works with hundreds of education publishers, school districts and government agencies worldwide. Boclips recently acquired Boston-based Listenwise, whose popular library of curriculum-aligned podcasts is used by school districts across the United States for listening comprehension testing and English language learning support.

"Despite the enormous popularity of videos and podcasts in the classroom, too many educators and content providers still have no consistent way to access content that is high-quality, copyright cleared and aligned with pedagogical goals," said Achieve Partners Managing Director Troy Williams. "Boclips' unique approach and platform bring much-needed structure, security, and relevance to make sense of a seemingly endless universe of video and audio content — and, in turn, help to improve academic outcomes for students."

About Achieve Partners

Achieve Partners is engineering the future of learning and earning by investing in cutting edge technologies and novel business models to bolster skill development and secure the future of work for millions of Americans. By harnessing digital transformation, Achieve helps teachers, administrators, and schools improve student learning and outcomes.

About Boclips

Since 2014, Boclips has worked with publishers and education providers worldwide to enrich learning with the world's best educational videos and podcasts. Boclips is the industry's trusted destination for rich media that are vetted for quality, sourced from leading creators, and curated specifically for education.

