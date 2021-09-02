Achieve Partners Backs Cybersecurity Platform to Tackle Global Talent Shortage

"While cyber threats are growing in number and sophistication amid increasing levels of remote work and cloud adaption, the global security workforce is struggling to keep up," said Srikanth Parepally, CEO of Metmox. "Achieve's acquisition of Metmox is about building new pipelines of talent that can help America's most important businesses keep hackers at bay, and solve one of the most urgent challenges facing the future of business and society."

Although there are nearly 500,000 unfilled cybersecurity positions in the U.S., and more than eight in 10 employers report a shortage of cybersecurity skills , the industry remains all but closed-off to entry-level workers. Eighty-five percent of cybersecurity jobs require at least 3 years of work experience, and 88 percent require a bachelor's degree. As part of its investment in Metmox, Achieve Partners will lead the development of a large-scale cybersecurity apprenticeship program that will prepare entry-level talent to succeed in cybersecurity careers with apprentices transitioning to full-time roles with Metmox and its clients.

"As the world of work becomes increasingly remote and the digital transformation of the labor market accelerates, the need for cybersecurity solutions has never been greater," said Ira Goldstein, Metmox Board Chairman. "We're creating a faster, cheaper pathway to help fill the millions of open cybersecurity positions worldwide while also enabling employers to tap new talent pools to meet one of their most critical needs."

"The cybersecurity infrastructure of businesses and governments alike will remain vulnerable until we're able to train the workers who can act as our first line of defense," said Aanand Radia, Managing Director at Achieve Partners. "In partnership with Metmox, we're helping the country's largest employers close a widening talent gap, in order to better protect the complex systems that keep the economy – and society – functioning."

About Achieve Partners

Achieve Partners is engineering the future of learning and earning by investing in cutting edge technologies and novel business models to bolster skill development and secure the future of work for millions of Americans. By harnessing digital transformation to build new models for learning and new pathways to good jobs, Achieve is helping to level the playing field, improve socioeconomic mobility, and rekindle the American Dream.

www.achievepartners.com

About Metmox

Metmox is a next generation Managed Security and Network Solutions Provider delivering meaningful outcomes to secure customers through technology innovation and investing in talent, paired with an extreme focus on customer satisfaction. As the pace of change accelerates, our tools and expertise build custom-tailored methods to cyber-secure Metmox clients. Metmox is ranked as one of the top security operations providers in the world by MSSP Alert's Top 250 list in 2020. Metmox is a security and compliance leader and COMMITTED TO EARNING YOUR TRUST.

www.metmox.com

