Achieve Partners Backs Healthcare IT Provider to Launch Major Apprenticeship Program

"Economic mobility and public health outcomes are two sides of the same coin," said Optimum Chief Executive Officer Jason Jarrett. "By expanding access to one of the country's fastest-growing industries, we're both improving patient care and creating new pathways to opportunity as the economy begins to recover."

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, demand for healthcare IT roles is expected to grow quickly over the next decade as the population ages and hospitals continue to shift to digital record-keeping systems. As a result of Achieve's acquisition, Optimum – a leading healthcare IT services firm focused on electronic health records implementation and integration – is addressing this challenge through Optimum CareerPathTM, a paid apprenticeship program focused on developing the healthcare IT workers of tomorrow.

Based in Jacksonville Beach, FL, Optimum has supported over 150 of the nation's largest hospitals and health systems, and is forming university partnerships across the United States to enable college students to access career pathways in the healthcare industry, including its first partnership with University of North Florida, as well as partnerships with University of Colorado Denver, University of Rhode Island, University of Texas at San Antonio, and Robert Morris University.

"This is about tapping the vast potential of workers to fill in-demand, resilient roles within the fastest-growing sectors of the U.S. economy," said University of North Florida President David Szymanski. "Optimum CareerPath can help streamline the job search process and provide UNF graduates with a faster and more direct pathway to good jobs at hospitals and healthcare systems."

Founded by pioneering investors Ryan Craig and Daniel Pianko, Achieve Partners invests in businesses that are positioned to boost economic mobility via next-gen apprenticeship programs in the technology and healthcare sectors.

"Building a more equitable, resilient economy depends on recognizing that education is a means and not an end. It's about not just learning, but the translation of learning experiences into economic outcomes," said Achieve Partners Managing Director Aanand Radia. "This investment reflects our thesis that solving for the intersection of work and learning is a massive challenge that will fuel the growth of big, mission-driven businesses."

About Achieve Partners

Achieve Partners is engineering the future of learning and earning by investing in cutting-edge technologies and novel business models to bolster skill development and secure the future of work for millions of Americans. By harnessing digital transformation to build new models for learning and new pathways to good jobs, Achieve is helping to level the playing field, improve socioeconomic mobility, and rekindle the American Dream.

www.achievepartners.com

About Optimum Healthcare IT

Optimum Healthcare IT is a Best in KLAS healthcare IT staffing and consulting services firm based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Optimum provides world-class professional staffing services to fill any need as well as consulting services that encompass advisory, EHR implementation, training and activation, managed services, enterprise resource planning, technical services, and ServiceNow® – supporting our client's needs through the continuum of care. Our leadership team has extensive experience in providing expert healthcare staffing and consulting solutions to all types of organizations.

Visit www.optimumhit.com or call 1.904.373.0831 to find out how your organization can take advantage of our solution offerings.

