Achieve Partners' Latest Investment Tackles Talent Gap in Financial Planning & Analysis Software

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve Partners today announced an investment in Ascend Partners (Ascend), a Toronto-based consulting and strategy firm specializing in financial planning and analysis (FP&A). As a leading Diamond Partner in the OneStream ecosystem, Ascend supports enterprises across the U.S. and Canada. Ascend is the latest addition to Achieve's Workforce Fund, which invests in high-growth companies in sectors facing critical talent shortages and develops apprenticeship programs to close those workforce gaps and drive business growth.

"In an increasingly complex and volatile business environment, the role of the CFO has become one of the most strategic business functions," said Colin Sawford, Co-founder of Ascend. "This shift not only requires more advanced technology, but also the financial expertise to implement it effectively. Through this partnership, Ascend aims to transform the FP&A sector, leveraging Achieve's workforce expertise to build a more resilient talent pipeline."

Despite the growing prevalence of specialized enterprise software, FP&A has been one of the slowest functions to modernize, with some estimates suggesting that nearly three-quarters of CFOs still rely on Excel for budgeting and forecasting. Meanwhile, the availability of real-time financial data and an evolving business landscape have placed greater demands on CFOs to play a central role in shaping company strategy. Against this backdrop, demand is mounting for fast-growing software solutions like OneStream, which recently had a successful initial public offering. And with the growing demand for OneStream comes the need for highly specialized service partners like Ascend to help businesses successfully implement, configure, integrate, and benefit from the platform.

"Ascend's proven track record in navigating the complexities of FP&A software integration sets them apart in a rapidly growing field," said Corinne Spears, Principal at Achieve Partners. "As the role of the CFO continues to expand across various industries, we're laying the groundwork for Ascend to further its leadership position and meet the rising demand for more advanced budgeting, planning, and reporting solutions."

Adding to this, Peter Popalis, Ascend Co-founder noted: "As financial functions grow in complexity, the need for talent capable of both leveraging sophisticated technology and implementing strategic FP&A solutions is more critical than ever. Our partnership with Achieve will allow us to scale our services while developing the next generation of skilled professionals through robust apprenticeship programs."

Ascend is one of only 20 OneStream Diamond Partners, an Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) software provider whose clients include global giants like Costco, LinkedIn, and KKR. Ascend delivers tailored OneStream integration and implementation services, enabling process efficiency and reducing costs across finance functions.

