Achieve Partners' Latest Workforce Investment Takes Aim at Workday Skills Shortage

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve Partners today announced the acquisition of Helios Consulting , a certified Workday Advisory Partner, which helps employers with their implementation journey and expanding their deployment of Workday's software to improve and streamline their human capital management (HCM) functions. Workday has quickly become the HCM platform of choice for nearly 10,000 companies worldwide, including half of the Fortune 500. With Achieve's backing, Helios will expand its unique Rise program , which equips recent college graduates and early-career professionals to become Workday Pro Certified professionals and helps close the widening talent gap in the field.

"The more we heard from employers about their challenges finding talent with practical Workday skills, the more we realized that the best way to address the issue was to create a new talent pool ourselves," said Trevor Lee, Helios co-founder. "With Achieve's support, we plan to turbocharge Rise to become an engine of new Workday talent and also provide a new pathway to career opportunities in one of the country's fastest-growing occupations."

According to recent research from Emsi Burning Glass, demand for technology skills continues to expand far beyond the tech sector, and HR job postings across a wide range of industries now request that applicants have some experience in HCM technology. Helios' approach is specifically designed to address talent gaps related to the implementation, configuration, and integration of Workday modules.

"Workday has become the dominant platform for human resources and is one of the fastest growing SaaS ecosystems. While there are tens of thousands of open, unfilled jobs for Workday Pro Certified consultants, before Helios launched Rise there was no clear pathway to working in Workday," said Ryan Craig, Managing Director of Achieve Partners. "Achieve is excited to partner with Helios to scale Rise and help launch thousands of Workday careers."

The acquisition is the latest in Achieve's Workforce Fund, which focuses on building apprenticeship programs that provide on-the-job skills training and connections to career pathways in high-growth industries. Achieve's portfolio includes companies that provide skills training and consulting services across a range of fields, from healthcare technology to cybersecurity to Salesforce.

Achieve Partners is engineering the future of learning and earning by investing in cutting edge technologies and novel business models to bolster skill development and secure the future of work for millions of Americans. By harnessing digital transformation to build new models for learning and new pathways to good jobs, Achieve is helping to level the playing field, improve socioeconomic mobility, and rekindle the American Dream.

Helios is a certified Workday advisory partner which helps employers with their implementation journey and expand deployment of Workday's software to improve and streamline their human capital management (HCM) functions. Based in St. Paul, MN, Helios prides itself on taking the enterprise view on Workday module deployments to achieve desired business outcomes. Helios' credibility with clients is based on real work delivered to clients that do business around the globe.

