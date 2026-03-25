Achieve Partners Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Healthcare IT Services Leader to Infosys

Consulting giant to acquire Optimum Healthcare IT as health systems nationwide seek new solutions to close persistent tech talent gaps

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve Partners today announced it will exit its investment in Optimum Healthcare IT, which is being acquired by global technology and business consulting pioneer Infosys.

Optimum is consistently recognized for its industry-leading quality, earning KLAS's Best Overall Implementation Firm award and the 2025 ServiceNow Industry Partner of the Year for Healthcare – Worldwide.

Achieve acquired a controlling stake in Optimum in June of 2020, making it the inaugural investment in Achieve's category-defining Workforce Fund, and helped to launch Optimum's unique CareerPath program, the first apprenticeship program for healthcare IT careers which has helped fuel the company's rapid growth, allowing Optimum to hire, train, and deploy nearly 300 apprentices over the past several years.

"At a time when tech talent is in increasingly high demand, healthcare systems across the country need new approaches that can both solve their near-term needs and lay the groundwork for a strong future talent pipeline," said Gene Scheurer, CEO of Optimum. "Optimum CareerPath has addressed both of those challenges. We're equally grateful to Achieve Partners for supporting the growth of our Digital Transformation division, transforming Optimum into a healthcare market leader not only in EHR platforms, but other in-demand technologies like Cloud Migration, ServiceNow, and Workday. The combination of these two strategies catalyzed the company to more than triple in size under Achieve's ownership. We're thrilled to join Infosys to continue accelerating our reach and impact."

"Optimum's impressive growth is a testament not only to its ability to meet customers' needs, but also the critical role that new talent plays in addressing the ongoing healthcare IT talent gap across a wide range of tech stacks," said Achieve Managing Director Aanand Radia. "We look forward to following their continued expansion and success under Infosys' leadership."

Harris Williams LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Achieve Partners and Optimum Healthcare IT in connection with this transaction.

About Achieve Partners

Achieve Partners is engineering the future of learning and earning by investing in cutting edge technologies and novel business models to bolster skill development and secure the future of work for millions of Americans. By harnessing digital transformation to build new models for learning and new pathways to good jobs, Achieve is helping to level the playing field, improve socioeconomic mobility, and rekindle the American Dream.

www.achievepartners.com

About Optimum Healthcare IT

Optimum Healthcare IT is a Best in KLAS healthcare IT digital transformation and consulting firm based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Optimum's comprehensive service offerings include Enterprise Application Services, Digital Transformation, and Workforce Management, which features our skill development program, Optimum CareerPath®. Backed by a leadership team with extensive expertise, we deliver tailored healthcare consulting solutions to diverse organizations.

https://optimumhit.com/

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 330,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in 63 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

www.infosys.com

SOURCE Achieve Partners