Achieve ranks in LendingTree's top 3 for customer satisfaction

Recognition reflects consistently positive borrower feedback and experience

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve , the leader in digital personal finance, has been named among the Top 3 in customer satisfaction by LendingTree for its personal loan product for the fourth quarter of 2025. The distinction underscores sustained excellence in borrower experience and satisfaction across the company's lending offerings.

LendingTree's customer satisfaction rankings are based on verified consumer reviews, giving the recognition additional weight as a direct reflection of how borrowers feel about their experience with Achieve.

"Trust matters most when people are making important financial decisions," said Achieve President of Lending Kyle Enright. "It is an honor to be named among the top performers by LendingTree, and we take that responsibility seriously as we focus on delivering a dependable personal loan experience that's fast, transparent and helps consumers improve cash flow."

LendingTree's rankings are informed by customer ratings that assess lenders on service quality, rates, fees and overall experience.

Achieve was also ranked among the top 3 for customer satisfaction by LendingTree for the third quarter of 2025 for both its personal loan and HELOC products. The recognition reflects sustained borrower trust across Achieve's broader lending portfolio.

Together, these milestones reinforce Achieve's role as the trusted name in debt consolidation for its customer experience. By combining transparent guidance and personalized support with innovative lending strategies, Achieve helps members move forward faster, improve cash flow and navigate debt with clarity—while building long-term financial stability they can trust.

About Achieve

Achieve , THE digital personal finance company, helps everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future. Achieve pairs proprietary data and analytics with personalized support to offer personal loans , home equity loans , debt resolution and debt consolidation , along with financial tips and education and free mobile apps: Achieve MoLO® (Money Left Over) and Achieve GOOD™ (Get Out Of Debt). Achieve has 2,300 dedicated teammates across the country, with hubs in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas. Achieve is frequently recognized as a Best Place to Work.

Achieve refers to the global organization and may denote one or more affiliates of Achieve Company, including Achieve.com, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #138464); Achieve Home Loans, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #1810501); Achieve Personal Loans (NMLS ID #227977); Achieve Resolution (NMLS ID # 1248929); and Freedom Financial Asset Management (CRD #170229).

