Achieve Regulatory Compliance and Quality Assurance in Medical Device and Pharma Industries with Statistical Process Control (SPC) Training and Certificate Online (September 7, 2023)

The 6-hour online training is designed to provide participants with the knowledge and techniques necessary to identify and control variations in manufacturing processes, ensuring the production of high-quality products.

The Statistical Process Control Training seminar will focus on obtaining unbiased, relevant, and useful monitoring data for decision-making purposes. Participants will learn about the setup and utilization of control charts, with an emphasis on applications in manufacturing processes and quality assurance in the medical device and pharmaceutical industries.

Reasons to Attend the Statistical Process Control Training Session:

Quality Management: Participants will gain an understanding of the elements of quality management, including the Deming 14 points for total quality management, Dr. Ishikawa's seven quality control tools (7-QC), and the Pareto principle (80/20 rule).

Regulatory Compliance: Industries with compliance requirements will benefit from learning about FDA Quality System Regulation (QSR), ISO 13485:2016, and ISO 9001:2015, and how to harmonize regulations with FDA guidance/regulations.

Statistical Fundamentals: The seminar will cover descriptive and graphical techniques such as histograms, scatterplots, Pareto charts, cause and effect (fishbone) diagrams, and defect concentration diagrams.

Control Charts: Participants will gain proficiency in various control charts, including c chart, u chart, p chart, np chart, X-bar chart, R chart, I chart, MR chart, and more.

Additional Control Charts: The seminar will also cover Traditional Shewhart regulator charts, Increasing Sum (CUSUM) charts, and Exponentially Weighted Moving Average (EWMA) charts.

Hotelling (Multivariate) Control Charts: Attendees will be introduced to Hotelling control charts for handling multivariate data.

About the Speaker:

Elaine Eisenbeisz is the Owner & Principal of Omega Statistics, a statistical consulting firm based in Southern California. With over 30 years of experience, Elaine has created data and information solutions for various industries, including governmental agencies, corporations, start-up companies, and individual researchers. She holds a B.S. in Statistics with a minor in Quantitative Management and Accounting from the University of California, Riverside, and a Master's Certification in Applied Statistics from Texas A&M. Elaine is currently completing her graduate studies at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Who Should Attend:

The Statistical Process Control Training seminar is ideal for process control personnel, QA engineers, R&D engineers, management personnel of processing facilities, QC engineers, manufacturing/industrial personnel, and production supervisors.

Certificates and Credits:

The seminar offers participants 6.0 RAC (Regulatory Affairs Certification) credits pre-approved by RAPS (Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society) upon completion.

