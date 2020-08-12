Achieve The Fashion-Forward Looks You Deserve Straight To Your Door Using Ship Me Style, A New Online Event-Based Styling Service

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrolling through social media and overwhelmed with all the fabulous looks? Or, having anxiety from all the online boutique options? Where does one begin? There clearly isn't enough time in the day to find the right outfit. Insert Ship Me Style, an online, event-based styling service that takes the stress out of getting dressed and works directly with you on the perfect look.

Whether it's your best friend's wedding, family photos or a closet refresh post quarantine, with six different packages to choose from, including a custom option, Ship Me Style has something for everyone. A stylist will work directly with you to create a complete outfit and ship directly to your door. Not the right fit? No worries, a return label is included.

"If this time has taught me anything, it is there is no time like the present to follow your dreams," said Founder and Head Stylist Emily Boat. "Fashion has always been my first love, and I am so thrilled to officially launch Ship Me Style. With so many things from interior design to working out available virtually, I thought why not styling? I'm on a personal and professional journey to help people feel and look their best regardless of the occasion!"

Starting at a reasonable styling fee of $50 for a single event, Ship Me Style will work with any budget and offers expertise on how to look classic for less, or when it's okay to splurge. Whether large or small, we can find something suitable within your price range.

Package options include:

I'm Into This - $135

Let's Go on Vacay - $240

We're Going To The Chapel - $305

Where My Boys At? – Customizable

ABOUT SHIP ME STYLE

Get the looks you deserve shipped right to your door with Ship Me Style. An online, event-based styling service, Ship Me Style will work directly with you to find exactly what you need for your next event, vacay or closet refresher. With six different packages, there's something for everyone at ShipMeStyle.com. Follow us at @ShipMeStyle for inspiration and news.

