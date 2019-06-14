AchieveIt Hosts Leadership Circle Event

ATLANTA, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AchieveIt Online, LLC, a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise software for planning and execution, just completed its Leadership Circle customer event this week in Atlanta, Georgia. The two-day event brought together strategy execution leaders from around the country to share best practices for planning, execution, and change management with other executive-level users of AchieveIt.

"Our AchieveIt users have been wanting to be part of an engaging best practice user group so we thought the best way to gather all of our process leaders' thought capital was to bring them all to Atlanta for a collaborative event," said Danny Sehr, Chief Customer and Product Officer at AchieveIt. "The amount of peer-to-peer learning and sharing that went on these past two days has been amazing."

The event included interactive sessions to discuss budding transformation trends and cultural and practical best practices from execution experts. It also allowed customers to compare notes with peers about overcoming change management and plan execution challenges.

"Theoretical discussion is great, but we wanted to create clear takeaways for our customers to be able to implement over time instead of being paralyzed by huge change management projects," said Joe Krause, Director of Professional Services at AchieveIt. "There is a completely different skill set between mapping out a plan and actually driving your team to execute. We discussed which frameworks and processes have been most successful in producing value and sustaining change so they can go back to their organizations and better implement strategies."

Other key takeaways included:

The best plan building frameworks to drive execution

How to leverage influence in your organization from your role

Tactics to empower the C-suite to champion change and process

Ways to break old cognitive patterns to make way for new habits

A step-by-step process to track the value of your plans

How to identify causes of change management challenges

Five behaviors to maintain change in your organization

