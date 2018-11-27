AchieveIt Named A Top 40 Innovative Technology Company

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), the state's leading association dedicated to the promotion and economic advancement of Georgia's technology industry, today announced AchieveIt Online, LLC, a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise software for planning and execution, as one of its Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies in Georgia. TAG will recognize honorees at The Summit 2019 event on February 11-12, 2019, at the Cobb Galleria Centre.

TAG'S Top 40 Awards recognize Georgia-based technology companies for their innovation, financial impact, and their efforts at spreading awareness of Georgia's technology initiatives throughout the U.S. and globally.

"The 2019 Top 40 finalists are an elite group of innovators who represent the very best of Georgia's Technology community," said Larry Williams, President and CEO of TAG. "The 2019 Top 40 finalists are shining examples of what makes our state such a hotbed for technology, and we applaud them for standing out as leaders in Georgia's technology community."

This year's Top 40 were selected from among over 90 applications submitted by companies from across Georgia. Companies selected for the "Top 40" will be showcased in an exhibition at The Summit 2019.

"This year's Top 40 was more competitive than ever," said Dennis Zakas, chairperson of the Top 40 Selection Committee. "In our quest to showcase the most innovative companies in Georgia, we had to select from an incredible impressive lineup of contenders.The companies that we selected this year are truly outstanding."

"We are honored to be recognized for our innovation among an elite group of businesses we admire and respect," said Christy Johnson, CEO, AchieveIt. "This award is truly a credit to our clients and our entire team at AchieveIt. We couldn't be prouder of the work we've done this past year and are appreciative of the TAG community."

The event - the state's largest technology showcase - will feature internationally recognized keynote speakers, the honorees of the Top 40 and Top 10 Innovative Georgia Companies competition, the newest inductee into the Technology Hall of Fame of Georgia, 30 breakout sessions on global trend, and a two-day exhibitor showcase.

About AchieveIt

Hundreds of businesses are growing faster and more efficiently with the AchieveIt platform. AchieveIt gives organizations unprecedented visibility across all their planning efforts, taking them from spreadsheets to automated plan tracking and monitoring so results can be managed – not just measured. Learn more at www.achieveit.com and follow us on Twitter @goachieveit.

About the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG is the leading technology industry association in the state, serving more than 35,000 members through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG's mission is to educate, promote, influence and unite Georgia's technology community to foster an innovative and connected marketplace that stimulates and enhances a tech-based economy.

Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG's charitable arm) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive. For more information visit the TAG website at tagonline.org or TAG's community website at hubga.com. To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative visit tagedonline.org.

