AchieveIt Named One of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AchieveIt announced for the third year in a row its placement on Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The Atlanta-based software company is dedicated to helping organizational leaders execute their most important initiatives with their enterprise-wide plan execution platform and consulting team.

The ranking is based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. With 175 percent growth over the past three years, AchieveIt ranked # 2305 on this year's prestigious list of organizations, keeping its streak on the list going since 2017.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are honored to be listed among the elite ranks of the Inc. 5000 for a third time – something only one in eight of the tens of thousands of applicants have accomplished," said Christy Johnson, CEO, AchieveIt. "Our consistent growth is directly attributed to our outstanding team and the unique approach we take to strategically partner with our customers to help them achieve world-class execution. For us it's all about helping our customers efficiently manage their initiatives and achieve their goals, so you can imagine our excitement when our own execution is recognized."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the overall list shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

About AchieveIt

AchieveIt is transforming how organizations accomplish their most important initiatives. It's the only software platform that pulls data from any number of plans into a single chart, dashboard or report. Automated updates streamline processes, giving organizations timely access to data so they can impact work as it's being done. The AchieveIt platform is simple to use and works in conjunction with existing team-based software. Combined with consulting services, AchieveIt provides the framework and infrastructure for making plan execution a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.achieveit.com and follow us on Twitter @goachieveit.

