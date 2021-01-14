AchieveIt Reaches FedRAMP "In-Process" Designation

"We are excited to reach this first important step in FedRAMP authorization process." Tweet this

AchieveIt is a cloud-based integrated plan management and execution software that helps federal government agencies manage mission critical plans and initiatives and empower teams to focus on executing strategic initiatives instead of working on manual tasks. It allows leaders to monitor progress on key plans and initiatives in real-time using a single, automated platform.

"AchieveIt's planning and execution software helps federal agencies meet IT modernization goals and become more efficient so they can better serve the public," said Bob Walton, COO of AchieveIt. "As agencies continue to transition more applications to the cloud, it is critical that these solutions meet the strict security and reliability standards of the federal government. We are excited to reach this first important step in FedRAMP authorization process."

