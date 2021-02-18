AchieveIt Receives FedRAMP Agency ATO with Department of Veterans Affairs

"Federal agencies are increasingly looking to modernize and streamline their strategic planning efforts." Tweet this

"Federal agencies are increasingly looking to modernize and streamline their strategic planning efforts," said Bob Walton, COO of AchieveIt. "AchieveIt's cloud-based planning and execution software is purpose-built for government agencies, helping them to execute on their mission-critical initiatives and better serve the public. AchieveIt is committed to building a more secure and high-performing government with our world-class integrated plan management software."

FedRAMP is a U.S. government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for federal government-authorized cloud products and services. The FedRAMP program is a strict compliance assessment that addresses the security of commercial cloud service providers and helps government officials manage risk in a cloud-based environment.

About AchieveIt

AchieveIt's purpose-built planning and execution platform is trusted by federal government agencies to connect, manage, and execute their most important plans and initiatives. AchieveIt empowers agency leaders with real-time data and needed context around their key plans and initiatives, enabling them to make informed decisions and accelerate IT modernization efforts.

With AchieveIt, agencies can finally leverage both planning and execution to create a high-performance government. Learn more at www.achieveit.com and follow us on Twitter @goachieveit.

