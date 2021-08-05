AchieveIt Receives FedRAMP Authorization for Cloud-Based Execution Solution for Government

AchieveIt is purpose-built to help government agencies execute mission-critical initiatives and better serve the public. Tweet this

"Federal agencies are increasingly looking to modernize and streamline their strategic planning efforts," said Bob Walton, COO of AchieveIt. "AchieveIt's cloud-based planning and execution software is purpose-built for government agencies, helping them to execute on their mission-critical initiatives and better serve the public. AchieveIt is committed to building a more secure and high-performing government with our world-class integrated plan management software."

At a time when federal government departments and agencies are focused on improving approaches to performance management, planning, and IT Modernization, AchieveIt's solution was built to manage mission critical plans and initiatives, empowering teams to focus on executing strategic initiatives instead of working on manual tasks.

A U.S. government-wide program, FedRAMP provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for federal government-authorized cloud products and services. The FedRAMP program is a strict compliance assessment that addresses the security of commercial cloud service providers and helps government officials manage risk in a cloud-based environment.

AchieveIt's purpose-built planning and execution platform is trusted by federal government agencies to connect, manage, and execute their most important plans and initiatives. AchieveIt empowers agency leaders with real-time data and needed context around their key plans and initiatives, enabling them to make informed decisions and accelerate IT modernization efforts.

With AchieveIt, agencies can finally leverage both planning and execution to create a high-performance government. Learn more at www.achieveit.com and follow us on Twitter @goachieveit.

