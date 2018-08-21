AchieveIt Recognized on Inc 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies

ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AchieveIt Online, LLC, a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise software for planning and execution, today announced it was included in Inc. Magazine's list of the top 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for two years in a row.

The ranking is based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. With 204 percent growth over the past three years, AchieveIt ranked # 2174, on this year's prestigious list of organizations, moving up from #2218 last year.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are honored to be listed among the elite ranks of the Inc. 5000 again," said Christy Johnson, CEO, AchieveIt. "Our consistent growth is directly attributed to our outstanding team and the unique approach we take to strategically partner with our customers to help them achieve world-class execution. For us it's all about helping our customers efficiently manage their initiatives and achieve their goals, so you can imagine our excitement when our own execution is recognized."

Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the overall list shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."

About AchieveIt

Hundreds of businesses are growing faster and more efficiently with the AchieveIt platform. AchieveIt gives organizations unprecedented visibility across all their planning efforts, taking them from spreadsheets to automated plan tracking and monitoring so results can be managed – not just measured.

