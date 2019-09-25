Achievers and Discover to Share the Keys to Real Engagement at HR Technology Conference

Employee engagement experts to discuss how to motivate a global workforce through recognition

SAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What does real employee engagement look like? Save the date to find out. On October 1, 2019, Achievers, an industry-leading employee engagement platform provider, will be joined by Discover on stage at the 2019 HR Technology Conference to answer that question. Executives and managers from both companies will share how Discover uses a recognition program to motivate more than 16,500 global employees to provide the best customer experience.

Achievers will also be on-site in booth 2043 discussing what "Real Engagement" looks like in the workplace and providing demos of the Achievers Employee Success Platform, a set of solutions that empower employees through personalized recognition, employee coaching and continuous listening.

Who: Joanna Kalantzis, Senior Manager of Internal Communications and Employee Engagement at Discover, and Vanessa Brangwyn, Chief Customer Officer at Achievers

What: The "Engaged Employees Drive Customer Experience" session will explore how embedding recognition into the Discover culture has helped leaders inspire their teams to drive an outstanding customer experience, with action tips HR and business leaders can use at their own organizations

When: Tuesday, October 01, 2019 from 1:00–2:00 p.m. PST

Where: The HR Technology Conference at The Venetian; Murano 3202

Who should Attend: Senior-level HR, total rewards, benefits and engagement practitioners and business leaders

Achievers Quote: "Organizations need real engagement and company-wide alignment to reach their goals, whether that's more sales, better customer service, innovation, or something else entirely," said Vanessa Brangwyn, chief customer officer at Achievers. "Creating real engagement requires commitment, like in any relationship, but when it's done right, the results are priceless. I'm incredibly excited to share the stage with Joanna, who's been able to do this at Discover with peer recognition as its foundation."

To learn more, visit Achievers at booth 2043 at HR Tech.

About Achievers

Achievers Employee Success Platform delivers proven tools for organizations of all sizes to align on values and strategic goals by empowering every employee as an owner of organizational culture and engagement. Built on behavioral science and real-world results from over a decade of engagement leadership, hundreds of global customers rely on Achievers' dynamic employee recognition, coaching, and continuous listening tools for their people to feel valued and heard, to drive desired behaviors and ignite a positive corporate culture. Achievers provides organizations and managers with engagement intelligence to inform their actions and decisions every day. To learn more about the Achievers platform, visit us at www.achievers.com. Achievers is a subsidiary of Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment programs to meet our partners' business objectives. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. With a presence in over 26 countries, we reliably execute branded payment programs in over 100 countries worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments.

Blackhawk is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. For more information, please visit blackhawknetwork.com.

Contact:

Sarah Babbitt

achievers@shiftcomm.com

617-779-1803

SOURCE Achievers

Related Links

http://www.achievers.com

