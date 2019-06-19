Achievers and General Motors Co. to Present at SHRM's 2019 Annual Conference

SAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Who: Dr. Natalie Baumgartner, chief workforce scientist at Achievers, an industry-leading employee engagement platform provider, and Sandra Garcia, global compensation lead, strategic initiatives, at General Motors Co.

What: Will present "Bringing Consistency, Meaning and Governance to a Global Recognition Program," during the SHRM 2019 Annual Conference & Exposition. The session will explore how a globally dispersed organization can implement a cohesive recognition program that improves retention and performance and drives cultural change.

When: Monday, June 24, 2019 from 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. PT

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Rd., Las Vegas, NV, 89109: Section LVCC N227-230

Who should Attend: SHRM members, senior-level HR practitioners, business leaders and media

Achievers Quote: "When a company aligns its core values with those of its employees—and employees are empowered to recognize each other, positive behaviors and business outcomes are the result," said Dr. Natalie Baumgartner, chief workforce scientist at Achievers. "I look forward to SHRM and plan to share my experience implementing a culture of recognition within our company, as well as helping our customers deploy technology that supports positive outcomes across their own organizations. Recognition is contagious. When we see leaders recognizing in a meaningful way, we know the program is valued and that makes us want to take part in it."

About Achievers

Achievers Employee Success Platform delivers proven tools for organizations of all sizes to align on values and strategic goals by empowering every employee as an owner of organizational culture and engagement. Built on behavioral science and real-world results from over a decade of engagement leadership, hundreds of global customers rely on Achievers' dynamic employee recognition, coaching, and continuous listening tools for their people to feel valued and heard, to drive desired behaviors and ignite a positive corporate culture. Achievers provides organizations and managers with engagement intelligence to inform their actions and decisions every day. To learn more about the Achievers platform, visit us at www.achievers.com. Achievers is a subsidiary of Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment programs to meet our partners' business objectives. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. With a presence in over 26 countries, we reliably execute branded payment programs in over 100 countries worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments.

Blackhawk is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. For more information, please visit blackhawknetwork.com.

