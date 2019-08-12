Achievers Announces Chief Human Resource Officer and Executive Leadership Panelists for its 2019 Achievers Customer Experience Conference

Former Executive Editor of Fast Company, Robert Safian, to moderate diverse panel of executive HR leaders

SAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Achievers, an industry-leading employee engagement platform provider, today announced the moderator and panelists of its Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO) and Executive Leadership session, "The New Digital Workforce and the Future of Employee Engagement," taking place at its 2019 annual user conference, Achievers Customer Experience (ACE). Now in its ninth year, ACE brings together HR professionals to inspire, empower and accelerate the next generation of innovation in employee engagement and recognition. This year's conference will take place September 10–11, 2019 at the Marriot Marquis Chicago.

The 2019 CHRO and Executive Leadership session will be moderated by former executive editor of Fast Company and editor and managing director of The Flux Group, Robert Safian. On stage, the esteemed panelists joining Safian will be:

Arielle Meloul-Wechsler , Senior Vice President, People, Culture and Communications, Air Canada

, Senior Vice President, People, Culture and Communications, Air Canada Cecilia McKenney , Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, Quest Diagnostics

, Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, Quest Diagnostics Michael Agrir, CEO and President, Medxcel

Vanessa Thurston , Interim Vice President & Head of Talent Management, Samsung Electronics America

"As the industry becomes increasingly more digitally-focused, business leaders are faced with cultivating a positive workplace culture that fosters an engaged and adaptable workforce. That's why at ACE, we bring together HR leaders and innovators who share a passion for finding solutions for complex problems to ensure continued success in their organizations," said Achievers Chief Customer Officer, Vanessa Brangwyn. "We're honored to host this year's group of HR leaders—all of whom have proven their dedication to facing these challenges head on for the future of their employees and business."

This year's session will highlight how organizations can address the ever-changing digital landscape. Attendees will learn how to manage the advantages and opportunities associated with digital transformation, how to communicate changes to an organization and how technology can be utilized to improve the employee experience.

ACE will kick off with the ninth annual Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® Awards Gala on September 9th. For details regarding the CHRO and Executive Leadership panel, additional ACE 2019 sessions and registration, please visit www.achievers.com/ace/, and follow the conversation around ACE on Twitter at @Achievers and #AACE19.

About Achievers

Achievers Employee Success Platform delivers proven tools for organizations of all sizes to align on values and strategic goals by empowering every employee as an owner of organizational culture and engagement. Built on behavioral science and real-world results from over a decade of engagement leadership, hundreds of global customers rely on Achievers' dynamic employee recognition, coaching, and continuous listening tools for their people to feel valued and heard, to drive desired behaviors and ignite a positive corporate culture. Achievers provides organizations and managers with engagement intelligence to inform their actions and decisions every day. To learn more about the Achievers platform, visit us at www.achievers.com. Achievers is a subsidiary of Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment programs to meet our partners' business objectives. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. With a presence in over 26 countries, we reliably execute branded payment programs in over 100 countries worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments.

Blackhawk is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. For more information, please visit blackhawknetwork.com.

Media Contact:

Zora Falkowski

SHIFT Communications

617-779-1850

achievers@shiftcomm.com

SOURCE Achievers

Related Links

www.achievers.com

