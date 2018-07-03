Achievers Announces Eighth Annual 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ in North America Award Winners

Achievers

Aug 29, 2018, 08:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Achievers, an industry leading provider of employee recognition and engagement solutions, today announced the winners of its Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ in North America for 2018. The annual award—now in its eighth year—honors the top 50 employers in North America that display leadership and innovation in engaging their employees and workplaces. Winners will be celebrated during an awards gala in Toronto on Monday, October 22, 2018 before the opening of this year's Achievers Customer Experience (ACE) Conference.

"The companies we honor as the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ have made the employee experience, engagement and recognition the highest priority. They understand how critical employee engagement is to company performance, and what a competitive advantage it provides," said Achievers General Manager Aris Zakinthinos. "The companies on this list serve as role models for other businesses by creating an engagement strategy that cultivates a high-performing workplace."

The winners were selected by a panel of esteemed judges comprised of employee engagement academics, industry analysts, thought leaders, journalists and influencers. Applicants were evaluated based on Achievers' Eight Elements of Employee Engagement™: Communication; Leadership, Culture; Rewards and Recognition; Professional and Personal Growth; Accountability and Performance; Vision and Values and Corporate Social Responsibility.

Listed in alphabetical order, the 2018 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ in North America are:

  1. Air Canada
  2. Alliance Data
  3. ArcelorMittal Dofasco
  4. ARI
  5. Asurion
  6. ATB Financial
  7. Bethpage Federal Credit Union
  8. Bill Gosling Outsourcing
  9. Bluegreen Vacations Corporation
  10. BMO Financial Group
  11. BMSC Marriott International
  12. Bruce Power
  13. Cadillac Fairview Corporation
  14. CIBC
  15. Clearlink
  16. Coborn's, Inc.
  17. Compass Group Canada - ESS
  18. Cox Automotive
  19. Discover
  20. Dynacare
  21. ECi Software Solutions
  22. Ecobee
  23. FCT
  24. GENERAL MOTORS
  25. Herbalife Nutrition
  26. Ingram Micro Canada
  27. Insight
  28. MD Financial Management
  29. Medxcel
  30. Meijer
  31. MGM Resorts International
  32. Mission Health
  33. Panasonic Corporation of North America
  34. PayPal
  35. PNC Financial Services Group
  36. Power Design, Inc.
  37. Protiviti
  38. Rogers Communications
  39. Ryan, LLC
  40. Samsung Electronics America & Samsung Electronics Canada
  41. SaskTel
  42. SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union
  43. Scotiabank - The Bank of Nova Scotia
  44. Shop Direct
  45. Tata Consultancy Services & Tata Consultancy Services Canada Inc.
  46. TELUS & TELUS International
  47. Total Quality Logistics
  48. Ultimate Software
  49. World Travel Holdings
  50. Zurich Insurance Group

For more information about Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™, please visit achievers.com/engaged. Follow the conversation on Twitter at @Achievers or use #Achievers50.

About Achievers

The Achievers Employee Engagement Platform combines an award-winning employee recognition and rewards solution with an active listening interface to accelerate employee engagement. Designed for today's workplace, Achievers' innovative cloud-based platform can increase and align employee engagement to business objectives and success. It empowers employees to recognize and reward each other in real time and aligns employees with company values and goals. Achievers connects with employees directly. It's an always-on, open channel to hear and understand what matters to the individual, and then it closes the loop, delivering bite-sized, personalized actions for both employees and managers, so everyone is empowered to impact engagement right away. The Achievers platform inspires employee loyalty, engagement, and performance. To learn more about Achievers, visit us at www.achievers.com. Achievers is a subsidiary of Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. is a global financial technology company and a leader in connecting brands and people through branded value solutions. Blackhawk platforms and solutions enable the management of stored value products, promotions and rewards programs in retail, ecommerce, financial services and mobile wallets. Blackhawk's Hawk Commerce division offers technology solutions to businesses and direct to consumers. The Hawk Incentives division offers enterprise, SMB and reseller partners an array of platforms and branded value products to incent and reward consumers, employees and sales channels. Headquartered in Pleasanton, Calif., Blackhawk operates in 26 countries.

For more information, please visit BlackhawkNetwork.com, CashStar.com, HawkCommerce.com, HawkIncentives.com or our product websites GiftCards.com, GiftCardMall.com, Cardpool.com, GiftCardLab.com and OmniCard.com.

