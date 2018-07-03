Achievers Announces Eighth Annual 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ in North America Award Winners

SAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Achievers, an industry leading provider of employee recognition and engagement solutions, today announced the winners of its Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ in North America for 2018. The annual award—now in its eighth year—honors the top 50 employers in North America that display leadership and innovation in engaging their employees and workplaces. Winners will be celebrated during an awards gala in Toronto on Monday, October 22, 2018 before the opening of this year's Achievers Customer Experience (ACE) Conference.

"The companies we honor as the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ have made the employee experience, engagement and recognition the highest priority. They understand how critical employee engagement is to company performance, and what a competitive advantage it provides," said Achievers General Manager Aris Zakinthinos. "The companies on this list serve as role models for other businesses by creating an engagement strategy that cultivates a high-performing workplace."

The winners were selected by a panel of esteemed judges comprised of employee engagement academics, industry analysts, thought leaders, journalists and influencers. Applicants were evaluated based on Achievers' Eight Elements of Employee Engagement™: Communication; Leadership, Culture; Rewards and Recognition; Professional and Personal Growth; Accountability and Performance; Vision and Values and Corporate Social Responsibility.

Listed in alphabetical order, the 2018 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ in North America are:

Air Canada Alliance Data ArcelorMittal Dofasco ARI Asurion ATB Financial Bethpage Federal Credit Union Bill Gosling Outsourcing Bluegreen Vacations Corporation BMO Financial Group BMSC Marriott International Bruce Power Cadillac Fairview Corporation CIBC Clearlink Coborn's, Inc. Compass Group Canada - ESS Cox Automotive Discover Dynacare ECi Software Solutions Ecobee FCT GENERAL MOTORS Herbalife Nutrition Ingram Micro Canada Insight MD Financial Management Medxcel Meijer MGM Resorts International Mission Health Panasonic Corporation of North America PayPal PNC Financial Services Group Power Design, Inc. Protiviti Rogers Communications Ryan, LLC Samsung Electronics America & Samsung Electronics Canada SaskTel SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union Scotiabank - The Bank of Nova Scotia Shop Direct Tata Consultancy Services & Tata Consultancy Services Canada Inc. TELUS & TELUS International Total Quality Logistics Ultimate Software World Travel Holdings Zurich Insurance Group

About Achievers



The Achievers Employee Engagement Platform combines an award-winning employee recognition and rewards solution with an active listening interface to accelerate employee engagement. Designed for today's workplace, Achievers' innovative cloud-based platform can increase and align employee engagement to business objectives and success. It empowers employees to recognize and reward each other in real time and aligns employees with company values and goals. Achievers connects with employees directly. It's an always-on, open channel to hear and understand what matters to the individual, and then it closes the loop, delivering bite-sized, personalized actions for both employees and managers, so everyone is empowered to impact engagement right away. The Achievers platform inspires employee loyalty, engagement, and performance. To learn more about Achievers, visit us at www.achievers.com. Achievers is a subsidiary of Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc.

About Blackhawk Network



Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. is a global financial technology company and a leader in connecting brands and people through branded value solutions. Blackhawk platforms and solutions enable the management of stored value products, promotions and rewards programs in retail, ecommerce, financial services and mobile wallets. Blackhawk's Hawk Commerce division offers technology solutions to businesses and direct to consumers. The Hawk Incentives division offers enterprise, SMB and reseller partners an array of platforms and branded value products to incent and reward consumers, employees and sales channels. Headquartered in Pleasanton, Calif., Blackhawk operates in 26 countries.

For more information, please visit BlackhawkNetwork.com, CashStar.com, HawkCommerce.com, HawkIncentives.com or our product websites GiftCards.com, GiftCardMall.com, Cardpool.com, GiftCardLab.com and OmniCard.com.

Contact:



