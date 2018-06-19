Achievers Announces Full Lineup Of Distinguished Keynote Speakers For ACE 2018 Conference

In addition to already-announced New York Times best-selling author and positive psychology researcher Neil Pasricha, Achievers is delighted to welcome this esteemed lineup of keynote speakers to the ACE stage:

Bethenny Frankel, Entrepreneur and New York Times best-selling author , will share key lessons from her decades-long career building and running successful businesses. Her keynote will serve to inspire attendees to reach their goals and achieve success with a little grit, risk taking, passion, and humor.

, will share key lessons from her decades-long career building and running successful businesses. Her keynote will serve to inspire attendees to reach their goals and achieve success with a little grit, risk taking, passion, and humor. Tiffany Dufu , Leadership Expert, Founder & CEO of The CRU, and Author's, session, " Live Your Story, Discover Your Leadership: How to awaken your passion and purpose to successfully motivate yourself and others ," will explore the correlation between passion, purpose and leadership success. Dufu will explain why most people don't know what their purpose is, and how each of us can not only discover it, but unleash it to motivate ourselves and others.

session, " ," will explore the correlation between passion, purpose and leadership success. Dufu will explain why most people don't know what their purpose is, and how each of us can not only discover it, but unleash it to motivate ourselves and others. Celeste Headlee , an award-winning journalist, will focus on the science-based fundamentals of communication. Headlee asserts that learning how to listen effectively, especially in the workplace, can provide a true competitive advantage in any goal you're trying to achieve. In a time when conversations are often minimized to a few words in a text message and lack of meaningful communication and conversation abounds, Headlee sheds a much-needed light on the lost and essential art of conversation.

"Each year, ACE tackles top trends in employee engagement and employee experience that are important to our attendees. This thought-provoking lineup of keynote speakers will offer their unique viewpoint on engagement, leadership, and perseverance—all while motivating, educating and entertaining our ACE audience," said Achievers General Manager, Aris Zakinthinos. "Achievers is excited to offer these invigorating keynote sessions that will spark fresh ideas and strategies, and will allow the attendees to walk away from our conference with actionable best practices they can leverage to advance team and business goals."

ACE will be held at the Delta Toronto Hotel beginning with its eighth annual Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ Awards Gala on October 22nd. For additional details regarding ACE 2018 sessions and early bird registration, visit https://www.achievers.com/ace/, and follow the conversation about ACE on Twitter at @Achievers and #AACE18.

About Achievers

The Achievers Employee Engagement Platform combines an award-winning employee recognition and rewards solution with an active listening interface to accelerate employee engagement. Designed for today's workplace, Achievers' innovative cloud-based platform can increase and align employee engagement to business objectives and success. It empowers employees to recognize and reward each other in real time and aligns employees with company values and goals. Achievers connects with employees directly. It's an always-on, open channel to hear and understand what matters to the individual, and then it closes the loop, delivering bite-sized, personalized actions for both employees and managers, so everyone is empowered to impact engagement right away. The Achievers platform inspires employee loyalty, engagement, and performance. To learn more about Achievers, visit us at www.achievers.com. Achievers is a subsidiary of Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. is a global financial technology company and a leader in connecting brands and people through branded value solutions. Blackhawk platforms and solutions enable the management of stored value products, promotions and rewards programs in retail, ecommerce, financial services and mobile wallets. Blackhawk's Hawk Commerce division offers technology solutions to businesses and direct to consumers. The Hawk Incentives division offers enterprise, SMB and reseller partners an array of platforms and branded value products to incent and reward consumers, employees and sales channels. Headquartered in Pleasanton, Calif., Blackhawk operates in 26 countries. For more information, please visit blackhawknetwork.com, hawkcommerce.com, hawkincentives.com or our product websites GiftCards.com, giftcardmall.com, Cardpool.com, GiftCardLab.com and OmniCard.com.

Media Contact:

Keshila Shannon

press@achievers.com

