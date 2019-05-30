Achievers Announces Inspiring Keynote Speakers for Tenth Annual ACE 2019 Conference

Activist and Olympic Champion Abby Wambach, Technology Nonprofit Leader Reshma Saujani, Bestselling Author James Clear, and Digital Strategist Luvvie Ajayi to address how to achieve personal success and become better leaders in the workplace

SAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Achievers, an industry-leading employee engagement platform provider, today announced the full keynote speaker lineup for its annual user conference, Achievers Customer Experience (ACE), which will be held in Chicago, Illinois on September 10–11, 2019. Celebrating its tenth year, ACE helps educate and invigorate business and HR leaders to better understand how organizations can successfully recruit, retain and inspire their people through a culture of engagement and recognition.

ACE 2019 will provide valuable tools, actions and insights to help deepen the understanding of how to drive engagement programs to achieve desired business outcomes and build a positive employee experience. Attendees will enjoy hands-on trainings, breakout sessions, networking discussions and keynotes from several forward-thinking thought leaders including:

Abby Wambach, Soccer Legend, Activist and New York Times Bestselling Author, will share lessons from her personal experience about how women must redefine leadership to not only include themselves, but to better serve themselves. Her fireside chat will strive to inspire attendees to transform failure into wisdom and power, discuss how women should be champions for each other and talk about how to take what you have rightfully earned.





Reshma Saujani, Founder & CEO of Girls Who Code and New York Times Bestselling Author, will explore how to turn roadblocks into new opportunities. Saujani will discuss why it is important to take risks and embrace failures, as well as provide insight into the tools she uses to stay resilient and embrace new ideas.





James Clear, New York Times Bestselling Author of "Atomic Habits," will focus on how to make small changes daily that can transform your life. Clear's keynote will break down the science to show how change works at the most granular level and look at how the accumulation of making just one percent improvements every day will lead to massive change over time.





of "Atomic Habits," will focus on how to make small changes daily that can transform your life. Clear's keynote will break down the science to show how change works at the most granular level and look at how the accumulation of making just one percent improvements every day will lead to massive change over time. Luvvie Ajayi, Digital Strategist and New York Times Bestselling Author, will discuss how to find the courage to speak up for yourself, especially against people in power. As the author of "I'm Judging You," Ajayi uses humor to call out society's bad behavior with social media and asserts it is always important to tell the thoughtful truth because systems count on individual's staying silent, to keep them from successfully moving forward.

"As ACE continues to grow, we are inspired to offer even more stimulating sessions around employee engagement and leadership that spark conversations and ensure attendees walk away with the tools they need to improve the employee experience," said Achievers' CEO and President, Jeff Cates. "The conference's focus is to teach and motivate leaders on ways to boost engagement that tie directly to key business outcomes. Achievers has brought in some of the most respected experts in their fields who are looking forward to sharing their unique insights to encourage others to take risks and make positive changes in how they lead and do business."

ACE will be held at the Marriot Marquis Chicago hotel beginning with its ninth annual Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ Awards Gala on September 9th. For additional details regarding ACE 2019 sessions and registration visit www.achievers.com/ace/, and follow the conversation around ACE on Twitter at @Achievers and #AACE19.

