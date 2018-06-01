Achievers Announces Researcher And Best-Selling Author, Neil Pasricha, As Keynote Speaker For Ninth Annual Achievers Customer Experience Conference

Celebrating its ninth year, ACE brings together Achievers customers and prospective customers, along with renowned guest speakers, HR thought leaders, experts and academics—all focused on improving the employee experience and driving engagement to achieve desired business outcomes. The conference is dedicated to inspiring, empowering and mobilizing business and HR leaders to create and sustain a culture of engagement within their organizations. Attendees will leave armed with fresh thinking and best practices to optimize their employee recognition and feedback programs, align company values with engagement initiatives, and ultimately motivate their teams.

"This year's ACE theme is 'Inspire. Empower. Mobilize. A Conference for Innovators', a nod to our trailblazing attendees who are joining our conference as leaders in their industry, and are steadfastly focused on driving positive change within their organizations," said Vanessa Brangwyn, Achievers chief customer officer. "I can't think of a more appropriate and inspirational keynote speaker to kick off our event than Neil Pasricha. Now more than ever, companies are recognizing the limitless value of their employees and the need to empower and listen to their people. Neil's thought-provoking research illuminates a clear path forward into workplaces where people show up inspired, do great work, and leave with full minds and hearts."

As the Director of The Institute for Global Happiness, Pasricha's work focuses on the relationship between happiness and leadership in business. His work has been featured in hundreds of media outlets including CNN, BBC, The Today Show, The Early Show, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Harvard Business Review, Fast Company, Fortune, and Forbes.

Additionally, the lineup of thought leadership speakers on the ACE stage will include: Brian David Johnson, futurist in residence at Arizona State University's Center for Science and the Imagination, a professor in the School for the Future of Innovation in Society and the director of the ASU Threatcasting Lab; Bobi Seredich, co-founder of the Southwest Institute for Emotional Intelligence; Peter Weng, chief business officer of Google's Search Inside Yourself Leadership Institute; Shane Green, world-renowned keynote speaker, author and culture expert; and L. David Kingsley, head of Global People & Places at Mulesoft.

ACE will be held at the Delta Toronto Hotel beginning with its eighth annual Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ Awards Gala on October 22nd. For additional details regarding ACE 2018 sessions and early bird registration, visit https://www.achievers.com/ace/, and follow the conversation about ACE on Twitter at @Achievers and #AACE18.

About Achievers

The Achievers Employee Engagement Platform combines an award-winning employee recognition and rewards solution with an active listening interface to accelerate employee engagement. Designed for today's workplace, Achievers' innovative cloud-based platform can increase and align employee engagement to business objectives and success. It empowers employees to recognize and reward each other in real time and aligns employees with company values and goals. Achievers connects with employees directly. It's an always-on, open channel to hear and understand what matters to the individual, and then it closes the loop, delivering bite-sized, personalized actions for both employees and managers, so everyone is empowered to impact engagement right away. The Achievers platform inspires employee loyalty, engagement, and performance. To learn more about Achievers, visit us at www.achievers.com. Achievers is a subsidiary of Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAWK) is a global financial technology company and a leader in connecting brands and people through branded value solutions. Blackhawk platforms and solutions enable the management of stored value products, promotions and rewards programs in retail, ecommerce, financial services and mobile wallets. Blackhawk's Hawk Commerce division offers technology solutions to businesses and direct to consumers. The Hawk Incentives division offers enterprise, SMB and reseller partners an array of platforms and branded value products to incent and reward consumers, employees and sales channels. Headquartered in Pleasanton, Calif., Blackhawk operates in 26 countries. For more information, please visit blackhawknetwork.com, hawkcommerce.com, hawkincentives.com or our product websites GiftCards.com, giftcardmall.com, Cardpool.com, GiftCardLab.com and OmniCard.com.

