Achievers Bolsters Leadership Team to Support Company Growth

SAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Achievers, an industry-leading employee engagement platform provider, today announced it has added a new chief people and culture officer (CPCO), chief marketing officer (CMO) and chief sales officer (CSO) to its leadership team. The company's revamped leadership team will position the company to better serve its expanding global customer base, increase market awareness in the rewards and recognition space, drive business momentum and maintain its people-first culture. Shalini Duggal will join as CPCO, Tony Hocevar as CMO and Jonathan Tice as CSO.

"We're thrilled to welcome Shalini, Jonathan and Tony to our executive team," said Jeff Cates, CEO and president of Achievers. "With more than 65 years of combined industry experience, each brings a unique set of skills to our team and will be instrumental in propelling the company into its next stage of operations and service to our global customers. Their appointments also come at a time of strong growth for the company as we drive continued innovation in the rewards and recognition space, and I look forward to the value they'll create among their new teams."

Shalini Duggal brings more than 15 years of human resources experience to the CPCO role. Previously, she served as vice president of human resources for Ontario Telemedicine Network (OTN). Prior to her work at OTN, Duggal spent over eight years as the vice president of human resources at SCM Insurance Services where she turned HR from an administration-based function to a people-first mindset. At Achievers, she will lead the HR team and oversee all aspects of HR management, including technology implementation that balances automation with the human connection, talent recruitment and company culture.

Tony Hocevar joins Achievers at a time of strong market momentum and global growth. As CMO, he will be responsible for elevating the Achievers global brand and increasing market awareness while providing leadership and alignment of the marketing function. Hocevar has over 25 years' experience in B2B software and technology marketing in a variety of industries, previously serving as vice president of marketing at Vena Solutions, where he delivered on comprehensive marketing plans, increased brand awareness and accelerated demand generation.

With over 25 years of sales and marketing leadership, Jonathan Tice is the company's new CSO. Previously, he served as vice president, global sales and marketing at AudienceView, where he was responsible for new customer acquisition, full lifecycle marketing, partnership expansion and was an integral part of strategic planning and execution. Tice has a proven track record for growing innovative enterprise software and SaaS companies and also served in leadership positions at a number of innovative companies including Netscape and Oracle. He will lead new customer growth, while providing leadership and alignment of the sales function with Achievers' overarching strategy on a global basis.

About Achievers

Achievers Employee Success Platform delivers proven tools for organizations of all sizes to align on values and strategic goals by empowering every employee as an owner of organizational culture and engagement. Built on behavioral science and real-world results from over a decade of engagement leadership, hundreds of global customers rely on Achievers' dynamic employee recognition, coaching, and continuous listening tools for their people to feel valued and heard, to drive desired behaviors and ignite a positive corporate culture. Achievers provides organizations and managers with engagement intelligence to inform their actions and decisions every day. To learn more about the Achievers platform, visit us at www.achievers.com. Achievers is a subsidiary of Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment programs to meet our partners' business objectives. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. With a presence in over 26 countries, we reliably execute branded payment programs in over 100 countries worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments.

Blackhawk is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. For more information, please visit blackhawknetwork.com.

