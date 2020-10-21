Achievers Builds on Global Leadership in Employee Engagement by Acquiring TemboSocial

More Industry Awards and Recent New Customer Wins Further Underscore Achievers as a Preferred Solution by Enterprise Companies

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Achievers, the progressive choice for employee voice and recognition solutions that accelerates a culture of performance, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of TemboSocial Inc., an innovative provider of employee feedback and recognition tools. The TemboSocial acquisition follows Achievers' recent swell of new customer wins and industry awards, including:

Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for Rewards and Recognition Solutions for 2020

for Rewards and Recognition Solutions for 2020 HRO Today's Baker's Dozen 2020 Customer Satisfaction Survey for Recognition

2020 Customer Satisfaction Survey for Recognition 2020 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards , awarded Gold in the category of Best Advance in Employee Recognition Program

, awarded Gold in the category of Best Advance in Employee Recognition Program 2020 Top 50 Best Workplaces™, Best Workplaces™ for Inclusion, and Best Workplaces™ for Women by Great Place to Work® Canada

"We share the conviction we hear from our customers that dramatic and lasting changes in how people work are creating opportunities to revolutionize the employee experience – so we are investing and innovating to help our customers do that," said Jeff Cates, CEO of Achievers. "Great cultures are founded on putting employees first, empowering managers, and activating the most important engagement drivers."

"Customers know juggling multiple HR tech apps is painful," Cates continued. "Among other things, enterprise organizations want a safe and secure way to link ad hoc employee survey and fast feedback tools to their recognition and reward system to nudge behavior. Spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on consumer-based survey tools is inefficient, costly, and comes with significant security risk."

"That's why we're delivering a system that enables all data to stay together in streamlined, easy-to-use workflows, where our customers can activate employee participation and drive engagement in a single platform," Cates concluded. "We found the perfect complement to our suite of offerings, TemboSocial, a leader in employee feedback solutions already serving premiere enterprise customers."

TemboSocial, based in Toronto, Canada, has been serving leading global companies for the past 17 years. The acquisition of TemboSocial bolsters and extends Achievers' enterprise solution for employee engagement with additional manager empowerment tools and easy-to-use surveys, forms, quizzes, and polls in one innovative platform.

"We've built the TemboSocial suite of products, fuelled by customer feedback, to solve problems our customers wanted solved. Increasingly, we see companies standardize their feedback tools using TemboSocial to save costs, aggregate their employee data, and protect against security risks associated with using off-the-shelf survey apps," said Steven Green, President of TemboSocial. "The Achievers platform is amazing, with global reach and remarkably high active usage. We are excited about the synergy we can unlock together to serve our customers even better and to revolutionize the industry."

Achievers also recently reorganized its business to have a direct relationship with owners Silver Lake, the global leader in technology investing with more than $60 billion in combined assets under management and committed capital, and P2 Capital Partners.

"We are pleased to have the strong backing of Silver Lake and P2 Capital Partners. Our goal is to revolutionize the employee experience. With our recent reorganization, the momentum to further drive innovation and accelerate investment in the Achievers Employee Engagement Platform has just begun," said Jeff Cates, CEO of Achievers.

For more information about the Achievers Employee Engagement Platform, visit: https://www.achievers.com/what-we-offer/platform/.

