Achievers Grows Senior Leadership Team by Appointing Hannah Yardley as Chief People & Culture Officer

Yardley will lead continued company growth through people and culture, client consultancy and product development

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Achievers , the progressive choice for employee voice and recognition solutions, announced the appointment of Hannah Yardley as Chief People & Culture Officer.



Joining a company that is deeply focused on employee belonging, engagement and recognition, Yardley will focus on empowering employees and creating a culture of performance through her work with sales, product and people development. Yardley has spent the early days at Achievers launching a return to workplace strategy as well as launching the Achievers Employee Experience Platform™. She will be based out of Achievers' headquarters in Toronto, Canada.

"We're pleased to add Hannah to our leadership team," said Jeff Cates, CEO at Achievers. "She is a strong and experienced leader who will not only help empower employee success through stronger engagement, effectiveness and development, but will also add tremendous value to our talent, culture and product strategy as we enter the next stage of growth."

Prior to joining Achievers, Yardley spent nearly a decade at Deloitte delivering consulting services to some of the world's largest companies in the areas of talent strategy and cultural performance. Most recently, she served as Flybits' global vice president of people and culture, where she helped this scaling organization manage its rapid growth.

"It's such an honor to join Achievers as its purpose and mission resonate with my passion to make the world a better place through irresistible employee experiences and leading-edge people and product development," said Yardley. "I'm looking forward to bringing our organization along on the journey that many of our customers are undertaking in changing the employee experience and fueling a culture of belonging. I'm excited to support each of our team members in helping to change the way the world works."

Achievers has significantly increased its headcount since 2019 and expanded its regional headquarters to three continents. Achievers employees currently support customers in more than 150 countries. For more information about Achievers and its leadership team, visit www.achievers.com .

