Achievers Honors the 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® with its Tenth Annual Awards
Aug 04, 2021, 12:00 ET
The award recognizes top employers that display leadership and innovation in engaging their workplaces
TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Achievers, the progressive choice for employee voice and recognition solutions that accelerates a culture of performance, today announced the winners of its 2021 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® Awards. Achievers annually recognizes the top 50 employers who are leaders in employee engagement and recognition—crucial elements for the employee experience especially over the course of the past year due to the pandemic. Now in its tenth year, the winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards gala on October 21, 2021.
"The COVID-19 pandemic presented a myriad of challenges for businesses and their workforce. But these unprecedented times also offered an opportunity for organizations to support their people. Companies that prioritized employee experience, recognition and employee voice have seen increased productivity, higher employee engagement and stronger loyalty," said Jeff Cates, CEO and president at Achievers. "This year's 50 Most Engaged winners embody what it means to be a 'people-first' business and have proven how the prioritization of employee experience can help an organization withstand even the most difficult of times."
A panel of 15 esteemed judges comprised of employee engagement academics, industry analysts, thought leaders, journalists, and influencers evaluated the applicants. Winners were selected based on Achievers' Eight Elements of Employee Engagement®: Accountability & Performance, Belonging, Equity & Inclusion, Culture Alignment, Manager Empowerment, Professional & Personal Growth, Purpose & Leadership, Recognition & Rewards, and Wellbeing.
Listed in alphabetical order, the 2021 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® are:
Access Communications Co-operative Limited
Air Canada
Allianz Life Insurance Company
ArcelorMittal Dofasco
Asurion
AXIS Capital
Bill Gosling Outsourcing
Black Hills Energy
Blue Shield of California
Cadillac Fairview Corporation
CHRISTUS Health
CIBC
CIBC Mellon
CO-OP Financial Services
Crawford & Company (Canada) Inc.
CubeSmart Self Storage
Discover
ECI Software Solutions
Economical Insurance
ESS
FCT
FYidoctors
GE Appliances
GENERAL MOTORS
Herbalife Nutrition
Holman Enterprises
Ingram Micro Inc
Insight
Kellogg
Lloyds Banking Group
McGraw Hill
Medxcel
Meijer
MTM
Power Design Inc
Premier, Inc.
Rackspace Technology
Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)
Ryan, LLC
Samsung Electronics America & Canada
SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union
SmileDirectClub
TEGNA
TELUS International
TMF Group
TRIMEDX
VyStar Credit Union
World Travel Holdings
WPS Health Solutions
Zurich
For more information about Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces®, please visit achievers.com/engaged. Follow the conversations on Twitter at @Achievers or use the hashtag #Achievers50.
About Achievers
Achievers' employee voice and recognition solutions bring your organization's values and strategy to life by activating employee participation and accelerating a culture of performance. Achievers leverages the science behind behavior change, so your people and your organization can experience sustainable, data-driven business results. Visit us at www.achievers.com.
Contact: [email protected]
SOURCE Achievers
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article