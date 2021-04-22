Achievers Named a 'Leader' for the Second Consecutive Year and 'Star Performer' in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Rewards & Recognition Providers

Achievers strengthened its Leader positioning with proven enhancements to its global capabilities and investments in expanding its feature set to include Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I)-focused technologies

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Achievers, the progressive choice for employee voice and recognition solutions that accelerates a culture of performance, today announced it has been named—for the second consecutive year in a row—a Leader by leading global research and advisory firm Everest Group in its recent report "Rewards and Recognition (R&R) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021."

This year's PEAK Matrix® assessed 24 rewards and recognition providers on their market impact, vision and capability to provide a data-driven comparative assessment of service and technology, with the results segmented into three quadrants: Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants.

"We are delighted to see that Achievers continues to lead the industry with a platform and services that deliver measurable results to hundreds of companies and millions of employees every day," says Jeff Cates, CEO of Achievers. "We know that employee recognition helps companies align employees to business objectives — that's why Achievers strives to provide the solution that not only allows organizations to live their values but exceed their business goals."

In addition to its recognition as a top performer, Everest Group designated Achievers as one of only two 'Star Performers' in the Leaders quadrant based on the relative YoY improvement on the PEAK Matrix®. According to Everest Group, Achievers registered one of the highest YoY growth rates during 2019-20. Another distinguishing feature was their improved and diversified client portfolio across buyer sizes and geographies, resulting in notable momentum in both market impact and vision capability.

"Achievers' position as a Leader and Star Performer in 2021 can be attributed to its investments in enhancing its technology by including innovative features and next-generation capabilities, such as automation and advanced analytics, and its acquisition of TemboSocial, which strengthened its employee feedback and survey solution," says Priyanka Mitra, Practice Director at the Everest Group. "These changes underscore its focus on building a holistic and advanced R&R solution for its customers. Additionally, its geographic expansion enabled it to better serve and capture global clients and drive greater market adoption."

The global pandemic further reinforced the importance of the employee experience and the necessity of technology-driven rewards & recognition platforms to combat issues around employee productivity, motivation, and engagement. The Achievers Workforce Institute found in its annual 2021 Engagement and Retention Report that 52% of employees surveyed plan to job hunt in 2021 — up from 35% in 2020 . With an all-in-one engagement platform like Achievers, organizations can activate the employee participation needed to drive engagement and ultimately improve retention. In 2020, Achievers customers reported a recognition frequency of 3.6 times more than using a different product for their recognition and rewards.

About Achievers

Achievers' employee voice and recognition solutions bring your organization's values and strategy to life by activating employee participation and accelerating a culture of performance. Achievers leverages the science behind behavior change, so your people and your organization can experience sustainable, data-driven business results. Visit us at www.achievers.com .

