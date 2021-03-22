Achievers Named Gold Winner as Rewards & Recognition Provider of the Year with Top Honors in Seven Stevie® Awards

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Achievers , the progressive choice for employee voice and recognition solutions that accelerate a culture of performance, was honored with a total of seven Stevie® Awards in the Sales & Customer Service category at the 15th annual Stevie Awards announcement. Achievers was named a winner in the following categories:

Gold status:

Incentive, Rewards, or Recognition Provider of the Year

Sales Operations Team of the Year

Silver status:

Best Use of Customer Insight

Bronze status:

Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year - Technology Industries

Back-Office Customer Service Team of the Year - Technology Industries

Woman of the Year in Customer Service – Trish Convery

Best Return on Customer Service Investment

"We are thrilled to be recognized once again as a leader in sales and customer service, including winning the top honor as the rewards & recognition provider of the year," says Vanessa Brangwyn, Chief Customer Officer at Achievers. "In a challenging year with the global pandemic, we know focusing on the employee experience has never been more important. These awards are a testament to our commitment to keep clients a top priority — no matter the circumstances — and build the purpose-driven cultures they need to activate employee engagement every day."

Despite the strains that 2020 presented, Achievers continued to provide world-class service to customers. In 2020, Achievers reported a customer retention rate of 95% and maintained a consistently high NPS score of 67. Other customer-facing departments also reported high scores for customer satisfaction, including the Customer Support Services (CSS) team maintaining a 98% customer satisfaction score and 24-hour response time throughout the pandemic.

"In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on April 14."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry across 51 nations were considered in this year's competition.

About Achievers

Achievers' employee voice and recognition solutions bring your organization's values and strategy to life by activating employee participation and accelerating a culture of performance. Achievers leverages the science behind behavior change, so your people and your organization can experience sustainable, data-driven business results. Visit us at www.achievers.com.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

