Achievers Recognizes 'Elite 8' Companies with Exceptional Employee Engagement

SAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Achievers, an industry-leading employee engagement platform provider, announced the "Elite 8" companies within its 2019 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® Awards, which celebrate the top 50 employers that make engagement, alignment and recognition central to the employee experience.

The coveted Elite 8 recognition is given to the companies that most exemplify one of Achievers' Eight Elements of Employee Engagement™ used to evaluate the most engaged workplaces: vision & values, communication, rewards & recognition, leadership, accountability & performance, personal & professional growth, corporate social responsibility and culture.

The 2019 Elite 8 winners are:

"The increasing value companies are placing on employee engagement is evident in the overwhelming number of submissions we received for the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® Awards this year, making the Elite 8 distinction even more impressive," said Jeff Cates, CEO and president at Achievers. "To be named to the Elite 8 is to be recognized as the best of the best in employee engagement and underscores a fundamental commitment by these companies to deliver a superior employee experience. I would like to personally congratulate the Elite 8 companies for standing out in this increasingly competitive category, and also recognize all of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® Award winners for their dedication to employee engagement."

The Elite 8 and Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® Award winners were officially recognized during the annual awards gala on Monday, September 9 at the Chicago Public Library – Harold Washington Library Center. The gala precedes the 10th Annual Achievers Customer Experience (ACE) conference taking place September 10–11 in Chicago.

