Achieving Cost Efficiency through Cloud Migration Solutions: A Quantzig Case Study

23 Aug, 2023, 17:00 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantzig, a global data analytics and strategic consulting firm, is proud to announce its successful collaboration with a leading player in the IT industry located in the UK. By leveraging cutting-edge Cloud Migration Solutions, we assisted them in achieving unprecedented cost efficiency and optimizing their data management processes. 

The client faced substantial challenges in their data management processes, resulting in high resourcing costs. The lack of a unified data ecosystem hindered efficient data transfer and integration, leading to manual efforts and delays. Fragmented data silos impeded access to real-time insights, hampering decision-making. The client recognized the urgent need for a transformative solution to streamline data processes, reduce resourcing costs, and stay competitive in the market. 

Quantzig's expert team crafted a comprehensive cloud Migration Solution tailored to their specific requirements. Our cutting-edge solutions, including self-serve analytics, data governance, and data quality tools, sparked a transformation for our client. While Data governance solutions ensured reliability, compliance, and trust, data quality tools eliminated inaccuracies, and delivered streamlined operations. 

The above initiatives resulted in: 

  • 70% reduction in monthly maintenance costs
  • Freed up the bandwidth of 20 data engineering resources through automated governance
  • Reduced solution development time by 50% 

To read the full resource: click here!

About Quantzig:
Quantzig is a global analytics and business intelligence solution provider. It turns clients' complex, unstructured data into intelligent, actionable insights that enable them to solve complex business problems and inspire innovation, change, and growth.  

Over the past 17 years, our insights have helped over 120 clients, including 55 Fortune 500 companies, spanning industries and sectors like Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Food and Beverage, and more. We have successfully delivered 1500 in-depth solutions in areas like Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, and more. 

