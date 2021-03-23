Achieving Greatness: Dr. Kapil Moza hits a century milestone in cervical artificial disc surgery, again
Mar 23, 2021, 07:00 ET
AGOURA HILLS, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Kapil Moza, a fellowship trained and board certified neurosurgeon, has reached another milestone in cervical artificial disc surgery. What began in his practice over 15 years ago with the first artificial disc implanted in Ventura county, has now reached another milestone in placing over 100 levels of cervical disc arthroplasty. Reaching this coveted milestone not only proves a wealth of experience, expertise, and leadership among his colleagues and within the artificial disc community, but the advancement of an alternative to fusion that allows patients to get back to their normal lives faster.
Since the early beginnings of this new and novel alternative approach to fusion Dr. Moza has been committed to the progress of the technology and closely watched the research and outcomes surrounding the procedure. He focused in on the quality of the data, further advances in anatomy sparing techniques and closely analyzed which devices allowed for the best motion preservation. As an expert in the field he has seen the technology and technique evolve, and has helped pioneer its acceptance as the standard for treating symptoms that would otherwise be considered a Cervical fusion.
Congratulations to Dr. Moza for his dedication and advancement of the cervical artificial disc procedure, his Century achievement, and for providing the best and most advanced treatment options for his patients.
