Achieving Greatness: Dr. Kapil Moza hits a century milestone in cervical artificial disc surgery, again

Dr. Kapil Moza hits a century milestone in cervical artificial disc surgery. Tweet this

Since the early beginnings of this new and novel alternative approach to fusion Dr. Moza has been committed to the progress of the technology and closely watched the research and outcomes surrounding the procedure. He focused in on the quality of the data, further advances in anatomy sparing techniques and closely analyzed which devices allowed for the best motion preservation. As an expert in the field he has seen the technology and technique evolve, and has helped pioneer its acceptance as the standard for treating symptoms that would otherwise be considered a Cervical fusion.