Achieving The Highest Standard In Business Education

Founded in 1916, AACSB is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools, and the largest business education network connecting students, educators, and businesses worldwide. Through today's ratification, a total of 817 institutions across 53 countries and territories have earned AACSB Accreditation in business. Furthermore, 186 institutions maintain supplemental AACSB Accreditation for their accounting programs.

"AACSB Accreditation recognizes institutions that have demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development, and student learning," said Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB International. "We congratulate each of the newly accredited institutions and their entire teams—including administrators, faculty, directors, staff, and students—for their roles in earning this respected honor."

Achieving accreditation is a process of rigorous internal focus, engagement with an AACSB-assigned mentor, and peer-reviewed evaluation. During this multi-year path, schools focus on developing and implementing a plan to align with AACSB's accreditation standards. These standards require excellence in areas relating to strategic management and innovation; student, faculty, and staff as active participants; learning and teaching; and academic and professional engagement.

"The commitment to earning accreditation is a true reflection of a school's dedication—not only to their students, alumni network, and greater business community, but to the higher education industry as a whole," said Bryant. "Today's students are tomorrow's business leaders, and the addition of these seven institutions to the network of AACSB-accredited business schools will have a lasting positive impact, both locally and globally."

For more detailed information about AACSB Accreditation, please visit aacsb.edu/accreditation.

About AACSB International

As the world's largest business education alliance, AACSB International—The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) connects educators, students, and business to achieve a common goal: to create the next generation of great leaders. Synonymous with the highest standards of excellence since 1916, AACSB provides quality assurance, business education intelligence, and professional development services to over 1,600 member organizations and more than 800 accredited business schools worldwide. With its global headquarters in Tampa, Florida, USA; Europe, Middle East, and Africa headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands; and Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore, AACSB's mission is to foster engagement, accelerate innovation, and amplify impact in business education. For more information, visit aacsb.edu.





View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/achieving-the-highest-standard-in-business-education-300640857.html

SOURCE AACSB International

Related Links

http://www.aacsb.edu

