Achieving the Right Blend of Agility and Quality Leads npower to Extend Contract with Arise Virtual Solutions for Three More Years

MIRAMAR, Fla., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arise Virtual Solutions, a leader in on-demand customer management technology and business process outsourcing (BPO), is excited to announce that it has signed a three-year contract extension with npower Limited, a subsidiary of Innogy Business Services, thus continuing their award-winning relationship through the end of 2021.

For the past four years, Arise has provided BPO solutions to npower that have helped improve their agility and contributed towards improvements in complaints processing. Since inception, the scale of the on-shore programme has doubled in size and was awarded the Global Sourcing Association (GSA) Utilities Outsourcing Project of The Year in 2016.

"We are pleased to extend our relationship with npower through to 2021 and hope it continues for many years to come," said Scott Etheridge, Chief Executive Officer of Arise. "Since 2015, Arise has worked to build an efficient and agile partnership with npower, supporting the complexities of their business, while delivering on expectations through an industry-leading, flexible model. There are no boundaries to what we can achieve, and we look forward to further exceeding these great results in the coming years."

