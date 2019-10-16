Achillion (ACHN) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Achillion Pharmaceuticals; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) ("Achillion") breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) ("Alexion").

On October 16, 2019, Achillion announced that it had signed a definitive merger agreement with Alexion. Under terms of the deal, Alexion will pay $6.30 for each Achillion share outstanding. The deal also includes an additional payment for Achillion shares in the form of contingent value rights (CVRs) to be paid if certain clinical and regulatory milestones are achieved. The CVRs include $1 a share for U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of danicopan and $1 a share for ACH-5228 phase 3 initiation.

The investigation concerns whether the Achillion board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Achillion shares of common stock. Nationally recognized Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal represents adequate consideration, especially given one Wall Street analyst has an $11.00 price target on the stock and the Company's strong balance sheet, which includes over $200 million in cash.

If you are a shareholder of Achillion and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

