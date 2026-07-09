ACHP Forms Patient Advisory Council to Elevate Patient Voices in Chronic Disease Research

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance of Community Health Plans (ACHP) is amplifying patients' voices on chronic disease research via its newly launched Patient Advisory Council. The council's purpose is to ensure patient perspectives remain at the center of ACHP's research and future chronic disease initiatives. Comprised of people with diabetes, caregivers and community advocates, the council will guide ACHP's work, providing continuous input on research priorities, patient engagement approaches and opportunities to improve care.

"As we recognize Chronic Disease Day, ACHP's Patient Advisory Council underscores our commitment that people facing chronic disease have a seat at the table to shape the research and solutions to continuously improve care and the patient experience," said ACHP Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jennifer Lee. "By listening to patients, caregivers and advocates, ACHP and its community-based members will gain direct insights into their challenges so future research produces ever more effective care."

The Council guarantees patients and caregivers are involved throughout the research process. They will identify research questions, define meaningful outcomes, interpret findings and inform the way results can be applied in practice. By creating a sustained partnership, ACHP is strengthening trust, improving research relevance within its member health plans and identifying solutions that meet the needs of people living with chronic disease.

During the Council's kickoff meeting, members emphasized patient-centered research must reflect the full context of patients' lives, such as financial, cultural, language and mental health considerations.

The Patient Advisory Council was made possible through funding from a Eugene Washington PCORI Engagement Award.

For more information about this initiative and ACHP's other research projects, visit https://achp.org/initiatives/research/.

About ACHP

The Alliance of Community Health Plans (ACHP) represents the nation's best local, nonprofit health plans, providing high-quality coverage to tens of millions of Americans in 46 states and D.C. ACHP is the only national organization advancing a unique partnership model of coverage and care that fosters a truly competitive market.

We believe Americans deserve the best health care in the world. Our members are on the ground in your communities, delivering innovative and competitive coverage. ACHP's model brings together clinicians and health plans to deliver value for patients, employers and taxpayers.

SOURCE Alliance of Community Health Plans