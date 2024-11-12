Achronix and BigCat Wireless Collaborate to Deliver Unprecedented Power Efficiency and Performance for 5G/6G Wireless Applications

DSP kernels for beamforming applications achieve 491.52 MHz on Achronix Speedster7t FPGAs

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a leader in high-performance FPGAs and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, announces a strategic partnership with BigCat Wireless to leverage the innovative machine learning processors (MLPs) found on Speedster®7t FPGAs for advanced signal processing requirements in 5G wireless applications, as well as future 6G standards. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the lower physical layer (PHY) of 5G networks by integrating Achronix Speedster7t FPGAs with BigCat Wireless' cutting-edge digital signal processing (DSP) IP.

This strategic partnership focuses on leveraging the innovative Speedster7t FPGA 2D network-on-chip (NoC) architecture with revolutionary MLPs (designed for complex signal processing) to significantly enhance performance and efficiency within the 5G lower PHY.

The Speedster7t MLPs have been optimized for high-speed parallel processing and delivering exceptional computational power and flexibility, while BigCat's DSP IP enhances these capabilities with its advanced algorithms and high-performance cores. Together, these complementary resources are poised to deliver an industry-leading 5G signal processing solution with additional AI/ML capabilities for enhancing wireless performance in evolving 6G solutions — setting new standards for speed and efficiency.

Massive MIMO and Beamforming Use Cases

BigCat's DSP IP enables 5G spatial beamforming and other massive multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) applications by using highly optimized DSP kernels capable of handling complex floating-point operations at frequencies upwards of 491.52 MHz. The DSP kernel for matrix multiplication can scale to handle up to 64 × 64 dimensions, tunable for resource usage and latency. At the same time, the Fast Fourier Transform (FFT) is configurable for up to 4k samples, enabling support for multiple bandwidths and subcarrier spacing. In addition, channel filtering supports coefficients in RAM to enable run-time configurations.

"We are excited to partner with BigCat Wireless to leverage our machine learning processor's capabilities to the forefront of 5G and future 6G technologies," said Nick Ilyadis, VP of product planning at Achronix Semiconductor. "By combining our MLPs with BigCat's DSP IP, we are creating a solution that delivers the highest performance and efficiency standards in 5G signal processing as well as providing the foundation for future 6G solutions."

"This strategic partnership will enable customers to seamlessly utilize Achronix FPGAs and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) technology with BigCat Wireless' optimized, ready-to-deploy designs, specifically tuned for the Achronix architecture with MLPs" said Kannan G, Managing Director at BigCat Wireless. "This synergy between BigCat Wireless and Achronix is set to drive the development and deployment of cutting-edge 5G solutions, providing a robust foundation as the industry transitions towards 6G. Together, we are committed to empowering our customers with the tools, technology, and IP needed to lead the next generation of wireless communication."

About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation is a fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California, offering high-end FPGA-based data acceleration solutions designed to address high-performance, compute-intensive, and real-time processing applications. Achronix is the only supplier with high-performance, high-density standalone FPGAs and licensed eFPGA IP solutions. Achronix Speedster®7t FPGA and Speedcore™ eFPGA IP offerings are further enhanced by ready-to-use VectorPath® accelerator cards targeting AI, machine learning, networking, and data center applications. All Achronix products are fully supported by the Achronix Tool Suite, enabling customers to develop their custom applications quickly.

About BigCat Wireless

BigCat Wireless focuses on developing innovative solutions in the Wireless space. These innovative solutions result from deep research focused on advanced wireless technologies and pioneering in translating these innovations to solutions using well-defined and predictable engineering methods. BigCat Wireless has a rich solution portfolio encompassing 5G RU technologies, including CFR and DPD, SDR-based solutions, MANET, and IoT with MESH, enabling accelerated market time in the wireless space. Reference Designs are available on request and can be customized for specific market needs. The solutions portfolio includes Algorithms, IPs, solutions, and ready-to-deploy reference designs. In addition, BigCat Wireless is focusing on research in self-interference cancellation to enable the next wave of high-performance wireless applications.

