Achronix and Logic Fruit Introduce IP Solutions for Test and Measurement Applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a leader in high-performance FPGAs and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, and Logic Fruit, an R&D house focused on test and measurement (T&M) applications, announced today a partnership to provide optimized T&M IP solutions for the Speedster®7t FPGA devices.

T&M applications require the highest performance I/O capabilities for next-generation systems. Speedster7t FPGAs include 112G SerDes, which are the highest performance I/O interfaces for FPGAs available today and are an ideal platform for T&M system development. Achronix partner, Logic Fruit, has industry knowledge and FPGA development expertise to accelerate T&M customers' development of leading-edge equipment based upon Achronix FPGA technology.

The AC7t1500 is the lead device in the Speedster7t family and supports 112G SerDes and includes a 2D network on chip (NoC) which supports the latest T&M solution requirements. The Speedster7t architectures enables fast data streaming interfaces with its embedded, hard subsystem blocks supporting up to 32 lanes of 112G transceivers (with a raw mode for direct access to transceiver data), 8 banks of high-performance GDDR6 memory interfaces, PCIe Gen5 and 400G Ethernet. All of these interfaces, FPGA logic and DSP blocks are connected via the 2D NoC which simplifies design implementation and timing closure while delivering up to 20 Tbps of bandwidth.

"Achronix is excited that our partnership with Logic Fruit helps our customers with accelerated T&M application development using Speedster7t FPGAs," said Steve Mensor, VP of Sales and Marketing at Achronix. "We believe Logic Fruits' extensive portfolio of test and measurement IP along with strong FPGA development expertise will help our joint customers achieve the highest performance for their systems using Speedster7t FPGAs."

"When looking at next-generation test and measurement system requirements, we believe that Achronix Speedster7t FPGAs are an ideal development platform due to their high-performance I/O and support for the latest generation interfaces," said Sanjeev Kumar, CEO & Co-founder of Logic Fruit. "We are delighted to partner with Achronix as it will allow us to accelerate our customers' time to market further and deploy the innovative Speedster7t FPGA family for superior performance."

Logic Fruit not only has application expertise in developing packet parsing and analytic engines for high-speed protocol testers, but also interfaces to ultra-high-speed ADCs/DACs for oscilloscopes, AWG, BERT and digitizers using FPGAs. They have deep expertise in the T&M domain and have served customers on projects that include latest generation protocols testers such as PCIe Gen5, 100G Ethernet, USB4.0 and eCPRI/ORAN implemented on FPGAs. With a portfolio of over 50 IP blocks, a team with 200+ engineers, and the superior architecture of the Achronix Speedster7t FPGA, Logic Fruit can rapidly develop and deploy best-in-class, customer-defined T&M solutions.

About Logic Fruit Technologies

Logic Fruit Technologies is a R&D design house for high-performance embedded systems and applications for Test & Measurement and Aerospace & Defense based in India with customers across India, US and Europe. In addition to providing traditional complex FPGA design services (their core expertise area), Logic Fruit has complimented its offering with latest AI/ML and in-line processing use-cases for heterogeneous applications. Logic Fruit provides high-performance and low-latency solutions by utilizing FPGAs, CPUs and GPUs in optimal configurations. A range of product engineering services including hardware design, software development, FPGA design, turnkey product development and testing & verification services are also provided. Logic fruit technologies can support its customers at any stage of product development, from conception and design to finished product.

For more information, please visit https://www.logic-fruit.com/.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/512555/

About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation is a fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California, offering high-end FPGA-based data acceleration solutions, designed to address high-performance, compute-intensive and real-time processing applications. Achronix FPGA and eFPGA IP offerings are further enhanced by ready-to-use accelerator cards targeting AI, machine learning, networking and data center applications. All Achronix products are fully supported by a complete and optimized range of Achronix software tools called ACE, which enables customers to quickly develop their own custom applications.

Achronix has a global footprint, with sales and design teams across the U.S., Europe and Asia. In January 2021, Achronix entered into a definitive merger agreement with ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ACEV) in a transaction that would result in Achronix being listed on Nasdaq. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "intend," "future," "may," "will," "would," "will be," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, including Achronix's strategy, products, operations, prospects and pipeline expectations, and plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions and changes in the combined capital structure; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and identify and realize additional opportunities; risks related to the rollout of Achronix's business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Achronix's business; the effects of the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry on Achronix's business; risks related to Achronix's customer concentration; the risks to Achronix's business if internal processes and information technology systems are not properly maintained; risks associated with Achronix's operational dependence on independent contractors and third parties; risks associated with Achronix's reliance on certain suppliers for, among other things, silicon wafers, and shortages or interruptions in supply of wafers and other supplies; risks and uncertainties related to Achronix's international operations, including possible restrictions on cross-border investments which could harm Achronix's financial position; and risks associated with Achronix's ability to develop new products and adapt to new markets. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of ACE's registration statement on Form S-4, filed with the SEC on February 10, 2021, as may be amended from time to time, and other documents filed or that may be filed by ACE from time to time with the SEC and available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Achronix does not presently know, or that Achronix currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events, and Achronix assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Follow Achronix

Website: http://www.achronix.com/

The Achronix Blog: https://www.achronix.com/blogs/

Twitter: @AchronixInc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/57668/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/achronix/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/AchronixCorp

Contact for Achronix

Bob Siller

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

408-889-4142

[email protected]

Contact for Logic Fruit

Sanjeev Kumar

Logic Fruit Technologies Pvt Ltd Corporation

+91-9810604920

[email protected] Achronix and Speedster are registered trademarks, and Speedcore and Speedchip are trademarks of Achronix Semiconductor Corporation. All other brands, product names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Achronix

Related Links

http://www.achronix.com

