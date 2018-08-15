Achronix Becomes Silver Sponsor of Hot Chips

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: Achronix Semiconductor Corporation , a leader in FPGA-based hardware accelerator devices and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP

WHAT: A silver sponsor of Hot Chips, will profile how Speedcore eFPGA IP adds a programmable fabric to SoCs for programmable hardware accelerators. Examples of how Speedcore's eFPGA can be implemented in various applications including 5G wireless, high-performance computing (HPC), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles, machine learning and computer vision applications will be available.

WHEN: Sunday, August 19, through Tuesday, August 21

WHERE: Flint Center for the Performing Arts in Cupertino, Calif.

About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation



Achronix is a privately held, fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California. The company developed its FPGA technology which is the basis of the Speedster22i FPGAs and Speedcore eFPGA technology. All Achronix FPGA products are supported by its ACE design tools that include integrated support for Synopsys Synplify Pro.

The company has sales offices and representatives in the United States, Europe, and China, and has a research and design office in Bangalore, India.

